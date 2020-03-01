nashville-sc-wins-about-admirers-through-team’s-very-first-mls-match

Shut

Nashville SC dropped its initial MLS match towards Atlanta United on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

But a ton of very good arrived out of the club’s very first foray into the country’s best experienced soccer league.

The crowd (a report for soccer in the state) and atmosphere was prime-notch and greater in intensity as Nashville SC pushed for its 2nd target late in the sport.

Nashville SC did not receive a issue in Saturday’s 2-one decline, but it may have solidified a developing admirer foundation going ahead.

Nashville is a Excellent sporting activities town! @MLS we’re happy you are listed here and we’re cheering loudly for our personal @NashvilleSC Lovely! https://t.co/0TKILM9Tht — David Cassidy (@dpcassidyC3) March 1, 2020

What an experience!!! Didn’t appear out with a acquire but we know that we can rating and place strain on. We have a looooong time in advance of us!! So pleased to be a supporter of @NashvilleSC — cobi for kobe (@Cobi_Not_Kobe) March one, 2020

Nonetheless appreciate you @NashvilleSC I will never ever give up on you — Cheems (@Cheemsbruh) March one, 2020

Sooo a lot fun! We are N and will be again! #nashvilleSChttps://t.co/g9GkK7bLxh — Chris Boaz (@ctboaz) March one, 2020

Tough luck reduction, but the Nashville SC debut was rather damn enjoyable and they looked like they belonged in opposition to a person of the elite teams in the league. The turnout from the town was great and the Johnny Dollars tifo was excellent. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) March 1, 2020

We may perhaps not have received tonight, but dang these boys fought their hearts out and gave a really excellent ATL crew a battle! @NashvilleSChttps://t.co/g4AIY1B2db — John Moulton (@_johnmoulton) March one, 2020

@NashvilleSC are way greater than I expected. Certainly not a FCCincy kind of 12 months. I see them stunning a whole lot of clubs and pulling off some stunners. #EveryoneN#ATLUTD — Will Childs (@williamgchilds) March 1, 2020

Impressed by @NashvilleSC and their supporters. @realsaltlake supporters require to stage up their game. — Alycia Giesler (@alycia_giesler) March one, 2020