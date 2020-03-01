nashville-sc’s-mls-debut-at-nissan-stadium-sets-tennessee-point-out-soccer-attendance-record

Close

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Display Captions Very last SlideUpcoming Slide

Nashville SC has currently designed historical past.

An announced crowd of 59,069 packed Nissan Stadium for the soccer team’s MLS debut Saturday, a Tennessee condition document for attendance at a soccer recreation.

The prior record of 56,232 was established in July 2017, when an English Premier League recreation featuring rivals Manchester City and Tottenham all through their preseason tour of the United States in an Intercontinental Champions Cup match came to Nissan Stadium.

No other soccer online games in Tennessee have drawn extra than 50,00 enthusiasts.

Nissan Stadium, dwelling of the Tennessee Titans, has a listed seating potential of 69,143.

Earlier Saturday. Nashville SC introduced that it experienced offered about 55,00 tickets for their opener.

Autoplay Exhibit Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideUp coming Slide

Major soccer crowds in Tennessee

1. 59,069 : Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United, Nashville (Nissan Stadium), Feb. 29, 2020

two. 56,232: Manchester Metropolis vs. Tottenham, Nashville (Nissan Stadium), July 29, 2017

3. 47,622: U.S. vs. Panama, Nashville (Nissan Stadium), July 8, 2017

4. 44,835: U.S. vs. Guatemala, Nashville (Nissan Stadium), July three, 2015

five. 40,287: Mexico vs. New Zealand, Nashville (Nissan Stadium), Oct. 8, 2016

Arrive at Erik Bacharach at [email protected] and on Twitter @ErikBacharach.