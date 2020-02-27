nashville-seems-announce-2020-promotions-program

Close

The Sounds’ promotions agenda for the 2020 season includes 15 fireworks shows along with quite a few themed weekends and several giveaways.

A full of 70 home video games will be played at First Horizon Park starting April nine-13 with a five-sport series in opposition to the Iowa Cubs. There will be a postgame fireworks show on opening day.

The opening weekend celebration continues April 10 with the 2020 magnet agenda giveaway to the initial 4,000 admirers and much more postgame fireworks. It concludes on Easter Sunday with the 2020 staff photograph giveaway for all followers and postgame functions including Kids Operate the Bases and Capture on the Discipline for all enthusiasts.

The Discovering Greatness video game will be April 25 when the Seems celebrate the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball with a exclusive pregame occasion panel featuring outstanding African-American leaders in the Nashville spot.

The common fifth inning Nation Legends Race will be represented with 4 different giveaway dates starting May 17 when the initially 2,000 supporters receive the Johnny Dollars wind-up figurine. It carries on with a Reba McEntire figurine on June 14, George Jones on July 19 and Dolly Parton on Aug. 16.

Armed Forces Working day will be May 16 when the Seems pay tribute to men and ladies of the armed forces by donning special army jerseys.

Memorial Day weekend will include things like postgame fireworks on Could 24 and a Stars and Stripes backpack giveaway to the first 2,000 lovers on May well 25.

On June 26-27, the Seems once more will participate in Minimal League Baseball’s copa de la diversión (pleasurable cup) party and change into Vihuelas de Nashville with specialty jerseys and hats.

Senior Working day is June 28 when fans 55 and older get to operate the bases postgame and acquire benefit of a $2 discount on single-sport tickets.

Pride Night is June 29 when the Sounds celebrate the LGBTQ group by selling acceptance and inclusion for all users of Middle Tennessee communities.

Star Wars weekend is July 17-18 with a lightsaber giveaway to the initially 2,500 followers on July 17 and Star Wars characters will make appearances at the stadium.

The Sounds will team up with the Predators on June 13 for a replica jersey giveaway. The Predators Strength Workforce and Gnash will be be at the video game.

In celebration of Independence Day, fireworks demonstrates are scheduled for games on July two and three.

July 31 will be Stand Up To Most cancers Night when cash will be elevated for fighters and survivors of most cancers. All enthusiasts will be invited to be a part of the players and personnel with a Stand Up To Cancer placard for a transient pause in the game in the center of the seventh inning.

The entire list of promotions are shown at Appears promotions.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.