nashville-shines-in-2020-james-beard-foundation-award-semifinals,-tennessee-will-make-checklist-eight-instances

After again, Nashville chefs have built the shortlist in the jogging for a prestigious James Beard Award.

The 2020 semifinalist listing has a potent demonstrating for Nashville restaurateurs Benjamin and Max Goldberg of Strategic Hospitality. The brothers have been at the time all over again nominated for Superb Restaurateur and various of their chef partners — Josh Habiger at Bastion, Julia Sullivan at Henrietta Red, — were nominated for Most effective Chef: Southeast.

Also, Goldberg partners Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson at The Catbird Seat are in the running for Rising Star Chef of the Year.

Also nominated as Finest Chef: Southeast are Philip Krajeck, People, and Viviek Surti, Tailor.

Nashville generally has a strong showing of cooks on the semifinalist checklist, but it was not until finally 2016 that Tandy Wilson of Metropolis Dwelling took dwelling the city’s first James Beard Award for Greatest Chef: Southeast. The condition had eight nominations past 12 months, far too.

Finalists will be declared March 25 ahead of the James Beard Awards Gala in May possibly.

The prestigious awards rejoice some of the country’s most talented cooks and top eating places.

Here’s the record of 2020 semifinalists in Tennessee:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg, Strategic Hospitality, Nashville (The Catbird Seat, The Patterson House, Henrietta Pink, and other folks)

Climbing Star Chef of the 12 months

Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson, The Catbird Seat, Nashville

Very best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Josh Habiger, Bastion

Philip Krajeck, Folk

Julia Sullivan, Henrietta Red

Viviek Surti, Tailor

Cassidee Dabney, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen area, Memphis, TN

