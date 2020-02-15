[nashville-stars-celebrate-enjoy-on-valentine’s-day,-close-to-and-much:-‘my-permanently-valentine’]

Natalie Neysa Alund, The Tennessean Printed nine: 46 a.m. CT Feb. 14, 2020 | Up to date 10: 52 a.m. CT Feb. 14, 2020

From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, Nashville-based celebrities are showing the world how they are celebrating Valentine’s Day in Songs Town and further than.

“Content VALENTINES Working day,” Keith Urban posted on a photo of himself and his wife, Actress Nicole Kidman, captioned with heart, fireplace and kiss emojis.

In the photograph the couple stood behind a coronary heart condition made by wood logs at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

State tunes star Chris Janson posted a shot of him and his wife, Kelly, on stage at a single of his live shows.

“Each and every working day is Valentine’s Day in our home. Genuine enjoy exists, and I’m very pleased I have it with @thekellyjanson. Eyes for nobody but you toddler….appreciate you Kelly.”

Nation tunes duo LoCash posted a shot of their leading woman lovers (AKA wives) as properly.

“Satisfied Valentine’s Working day We’re So Fortunate these remarkable females picked us to be their valentines,” singers Chris Lucas and Preston Brust posted.

“My eternally Valentine,” region new music singer Craig Campbell posted.

“However My Valentine immediately after all these years,” country star Invoice Ray Cyrus posted. “Peace…really like…and pleasure normally. You should have it. My Appalachian Lady… you are sooooo any person. I am proud of you.

Even Miranda Lambert posted a pic of her and her (reasonably) new hubby.

