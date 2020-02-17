[nashville-superintendent-research-draws-19-applicants-seeking-to-become-city’s-upcoming-schools-leader]

Near

The listing of 19 people that want to come to be Nashville’s following schools director includes applicants from across the nation, together with California and Washington, DC.

The checklist, furnished to The Tennessean on Monday, also consists of candidates with a vary of knowledge, from an assistant principal to a retired previous superintendent.

The Tennessee School Boards Association, the Nashville faculties board’s look for company, shut its software process on Friday. The Metro Nashville Community Colleges board is browsing for a substitution for previous Superintendent Shawn Joseph, whose deal was purchased out by the board past year.

This is the Nashville college board’s third search for a superintendent considering that 2015.

The TSBA will narrow the list of candidates down to five on Feb. 25. The narrowed record will then be supplied to the MNPS board, with the five candidates to be interviewed in March.

The checklist incorporates applicants who utilized last calendar year to Jackson-Madison County Schools’ superintendent career.

Below is the checklist:

Adrienne Fight — Metro Nashville Community Educational institutions interim director of schools

Christopher Bonn — Fort Sage Unified University District superintendent (Herlong, California)

Ann Bueche — King George County Educational facilities supervisor of distinctive services (Virginia)

Bernard Chandler — Birmingham Town Faculties educational superintendent (Alabama)

Benjamin Edmondson — GEM Advocacy Team CEO (Canton, Michigan)

Brenda Elliott — District of Columbia Public Universities main of university improvement and supports and main of equity (Washington, DC)

Versie Hamlett — Humboldt City Educational facilities superintendent

Brian Kingsley — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Faculties main tutorial officer (North Carolina)

Chris Marczak —Maury County Colleges superintendent

Richard Miller — Santa Ana Unified College District former superintendent (California)

Thomas Parker — Allentown Faculty District superintendent (Pennsylvania)

Shelley Redinger — Spokane General public Educational facilities superintendent (Washington)

Roderick Richmond — Shelby County Colleges govt director of college student guidance products and services

Willis Smith — Utica Elementary Middle Faculty principal, Hinds County Schools (Mississippi)

Daniel Snowberger — Durango College District superintendent (Colorado)

Joe Toomey — Murphy Substantial School principal, Mobile County Community School System (Alabama)

Stephen Williams — W.A. Bass Mastering Middle assistant principal, Metro Nashville Community Schools

Alexis Wilson— Balsz University District assistant superintendent of administrative services (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Janet Womack — Education consultant and former superintendent

