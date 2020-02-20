[Nashville temperature: Wintry mix of rain and snow not envisioned to affect Thursday commute]

The Tennessean Printed 6: 57 a.m. CT June 24, 2019 | Updated six: 26 a.m. CT Feb. 20, 2020

Close Nashville weather conditions forecast for Feb. 20 and the coming 7 days. The Tennessean

Though Nashville drivers could see snowflakes Thursday early morning, meteorologists said not to expect that to hinder the morning commute.

Countrywide Climate Service meteorologist Brittney Whitehead stated flakes could get started slipping as early as 6 a.m. and could happen until 11 a.m. The anticipation of the temperature party has only closed considerably less than a dozen educational institutions in Center Tennessee nearer to the Cumberland Plateau.

“We are just anticipating brief showers,” Whitehead said. “We aren’t anticipating significant journey impacts, but roadways may well be slick with rain for the duration of the morning rush hour. Temperatures are continue to in the lower 40s, so we will not foresee snow to stick.”

Climate

As of Thursday morning, the Cumberland River was at 32 feet, but a single location is still beneath a flood advisory. Locations around Nissan Stadium and Riverfront Park could see some of those people results.

In Donelson, the Stones River is also elevated mainly because of water releases from the Percy Priest Dam. This could suggest the Stones River Greenway is impassable involving Percy Priest Dam and Lebanon Street alongside with the park spot on Jackson Downs Boulevard.

Connected: Flood advisory issued as h2o concentrations increase to action phase at Shelby Bottoms Park

Friday will remain chilly, but also bring the return of crystal clear, sunny skies that will continue on into the weekend.

A few day forecast

Thursday: Chance of rain and snow between seven a.m. and 1 p.m. Large 43 Low 24.

Friday: Sunny and somewhat breezy. Superior 43 Minimal 27.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Significant 51 Reduced 34.

Nashville weather conditions radar

Study or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/2019/06/24/nashville-climate-storms-gusty-winds-anticipated-monday-early morning/1545001001/