nashville-twister-reduction-concert-prepared-with-mitchell-tenpenny,-jessie-james-decker,-much-more

Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean Published 11: 26 a.m. CT March four, 2020 | Current 1: 31 p.m. CT March four, 2020

In the wake of Tuesday’s devastating tornado, it only took a single day for Nashville to system its initially big twister aid concert — and we would wager it can be much from the last.

Mitchell Tenpenny will host the Whiskey Row Twister Relief Live performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Monday, March 9.

The “Drunk Me” singer will be joined by Jessie James Decker, Adam Doleac, Devin Dawson, The Band Camino and Hardy, additionally “far more surprises.”

Tickets are $50. All of the proceeds will go to Palms On Nashville.

► Get breaking information alerts: Obtain the absolutely free Tennessean app for the hottest storm updates.

Tenpenny’s fans “The Evening Owls” have also structured, with a crowdfunding marketing campaign for the Group Foundation of Center Tennessee.

Examine or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/enjoyment/music/2020/03/04/nashville-twister-aid-live performance-jessie-james-decker/4952452002/