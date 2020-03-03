nashville’s-athletic-group-reacts-just-after-tornado-with-presents-to-aid,-problems-reports

Nashville Tennessean
Released 10: 29 a.m. CT March 3, 2020 | Current 11: 32 a.m. CT March three, 2020
Close
A tornado early Tuesday early morning destroyed homes and businesses and remaining at minimum 19 lifeless in Center Tennessee.
Nashville’s athletic local community shared prayers and gives to support on social media.
Nashville SC’s Accam impacted by storms
Nashville SC winger David Accam shared various movies on social media of twister destruction. “Thank God we endure it,” Accam wrote.
Craziest night ever. Thank God we endure it🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oh4qu6htYT
— king David Accam (@iamdavidaccam) March three, 2020
Our hearts go out to all of our neighbors who had been afflicted by previous night’s tornadoes. We are with you and will assist you as we operate alongside one another to rebuild what was dropped. Remain sturdy, Nashville.
We will hardly ever give up on you 💛💙
— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) March three, 2020
Initial Horizon Park destruction ‘minor’
First Horizon Park in Germantown sustained “minimal harm,” according to a release from the Nashville Appears.
We are grateful for our neighborhood and are with the complete city as we get via this with each other ❤️
Our Germantown neighborhood sustained substantial destruction but we know we will make it via this. #NashvilleStrong
— Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) March 3, 2020
► Get breaking news alerts: Obtain the totally free Tennessean app for the most recent storm updates.
Predators, Bridgestone Arena to provide foods
Bridgestone Arena will serve lunch at 11 a.m. for those people impacted by the storm.
Currently at 11: 00 a.m., we are opening our doorways to these impacted by the tornadoes for a harmless, tranquil location to have lunch. #SmashvilleStrong
— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March three, 2020
Expensive Smashville Fam,
We really like you and we want to aid. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena commencing at 11 a.m. for all people impacted by past night’s storm. Please experience welcome to arrive and deliver anyone who requirements it. 💛🍕
Appreciate,
Us
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020
There are not any best text to say on times like this. Our hearts are broken for all the men and women influenced by the storms, and we praying for speedy healing. 💛💙
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020
Vanderbilt examining on college student-athletes
Vanderbilt athletics is examining in with employees and university student-athletes, the athletic office claimed on Twitter.
“This is #OurCity & Vanderbilt Athletics will do all that we can to support,” Vanderbilt mentor Derek Mason wrote.
Woke up this morning to some really serious devastation throughout this metropolis.Thoughts and prayers to all the communities and people that have been influenced by the tornado that swept through the metropolis this morning. This is #OurCity & Vanderbilt Athletics will do all that we can to help⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LKHIhD58VC
— Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) March three, 2020
Our thoughts go out to our neighbors through Nashville and the Middle Tennessee location who have been afflicted by this tragedy.
Vanderbilt Athletics is actively examining in with student-athletes and staff.#AnchorDown
— Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) March three, 2020
Titans respond to storm
The Tennessee Titans firm and unique gamers also reacted.
Nashville 💙🙏🏽
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March three, 2020
#Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey requires to social media with a concept for Nashville. By means of his Instagram:
“Praying for my metropolis, my 2nd house … Let us work collectively as a local community to get Nashville back again on observe.” pic.twitter.com/fhxqNDEhwe
— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) March 3, 2020
Praying for our city of Nashville! 🙏🙏🙏 #nashvillestrong
— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March three, 2020
Sankey, SEC ‘stand with’ Vandy, Nashville
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent prayers and condolences to “the wonderful persons of Nashville.”
Our prayers are with the students, school and personnel of @VanderbiltU and the terrific individuals of Nashville. Our honest condolences to the family members and good friends of people shed in this tragedy. Nashville is an vital member of the @SEC loved ones and we stand with you now.
— Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) March three, 2020