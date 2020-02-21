Near

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Previous SlideFuture Slide

Extra fat Bottom Brewing Co. has obtained one more community brewery, Music Town Beer Corporation, and is doubling capability in its Nations spot, marking a new period of advancement for the Nashville beer firm.

Tunes City Beer had been produced with several brewery partners but regularity was a obstacle, said founder Quinn O’Sullivan. At Extra fat Bottom, New music Town uncovered the greatest achievements with dependable, substantial-good quality flavor.

“When we brought the undertaking to Fat Bottom, their brewmaster was able to reformulate the recipe to strengthen the product and make just about every batch taste exactly the very same,” O’Sullivan stated. “We promptly observed our product sales maximize, as customers came again and re-purchased a merchandise that they really loved.”

O’Sullivan, previous owner of Harp & Fiddle, shaped Music Metropolis Beer with The Copper Kettle’s Jon Robb and musician Phil Vassar’s manager Amy Millslagle in 2016 with the flagship beer, Music Town Light.

Fat Base, developed by Ben Bredesen in 2012, has also been selected by the Nashville Soccer Club as its official beer lover. The brewery will be introducing two new beers with the Nashville SC brand. Fat Base describes Pitch Invasion as a light, crisp American Lager, and Breakaway as a session IPA.

“We are quite enthusiastic to be partnering with Body fat Bottom Brewing Co., a corporation established with three of our core values in mind: local community, ambition and creativity,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre claimed. “As we create out our team, our club and our partnerships, aligning with corporations that fit so closely to who we want to be and how we want to be perceived is hugely important, and Excess fat Bottom Brewing Co. ticks all the bins in that

regard.”

Excess fat Bottom has a 33,000-square-foot facility that incorporates a restaurant, bier backyard garden and a non-public occasion space. Bredesen claimed the brewery has ordered a number of new tanks for its growing operations.

Access Jamie McGee at 615-259-8071 and on Twitter @JamieMcGee_.

Study or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/funds/2020/02/21/unwanted fat-base-brewing-expands-nashville-buys-new music-metropolis-beer/4830305002/