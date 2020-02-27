Nashville’s growth abruptly slows, yet traffic congestion still grows. That conundrum and more in The Dose.

CLOSE “The Dose,” a weekly dose of news you can actually use. Nashville Tennessean

Seems we still can’t go a day without hearing the word “coronavirus.” This week, we bring you the story of a Tennessee doctor who has to spend a month quarantined in a tiny room far from home. And the plans from a Tennessee U.S. Senate candidate to combat the spread of the disease. Me? I’m just going to snuggle under a blanket and catch up on the news. Stay healthy out there, friends. I’m Jessica Bliss, and this is your weekly Dose.

This week’s dose of news

Slower growin’: Nashville’s population explosion is chilling out. Here’s why.

Nashville’s boom over the last decade has made it one of the fastest-growing cities in America. Just a few years ago, more than 100 new people were moving to Nashville every day. Well, the stampede has slowed a bit. Now Nashville’s newcomers — still drawn in by a fast-growing job market — are finding different places to settle down. So, just where are they going? And why? We have your answers.

Road rage: Congestion angst continues

Fewer people may be moving to Nashville, but there are still many (many!) wonderful people who have relocated here in the last few years. And it seems they all brought cars. Traffic is getting worse. Commutes are getting longer. Nashville must find a better route. But what is it?

Updates, quick hits and tidbits

This Tennessee doctor is trapped in a small dorm room on a college campus in Tokyo. He’s been “abandoned” in a coronavirus quarantine.

Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed in early January he would sign an executive order to provide 12 weeks of paid family leave to Tennessee’s 38,000 executive branch employees. Last week, he reversed course. Now, some new moms worry that paid family leave won’t happen at all.

The Boy Scouts have filed for bankruptcy, leaving the fate of Tennessee camps and facilities in question, and now Nashville council member Steve Glover’s Facebook post about it has come under fire.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made his business acumen the cornerstone of his election campaign. He pledged to negotiate better deals. He also pledged transparency. But the city has blocked the release of emails involving Cooper’s business talks.

All the good feels

Gratitude in sobriety

Tennessean columnist Brad Schmitt just celebrated the 10-year anniversary of sobriety. “I got tons of help on my hilarious, heart-warming, hard haul to 10 years sober,” he writes. This is the story of the 100 notes he sent to say thank you. (It’s worth the read.)

Race. Baby. Race. This 40-year-old mom of four is set to run in her fourth Olympic trials

She’s a Franklin business owner and a marathoner about to compete in Atlanta at the country’s most important qualifier. But mom life doesn’t stop when her training starts.

Quote of the week

“This is unlike anything I have ever seen.

— Sullivan County sheriff Jeff Cassidy on the details surrounding the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell. The toddler vanished in a confounding case that authorities have said is rife with conflicting and inaccurate information. And now, her mother has been arrested in connection with the case.

Numbers worth knowing

How Nashville schools are being punished for city’s explosive growth

Nashville’s economic growth outpaces the rest of the state, but the booming economy hasn’t meant a financial windfall for Nashville’s public schools — a system that serves some of the poorest families in the region. Thanks in part to a funding formula critics say is long outdated, the education funding is getting smaller, and Nashville is struggling to pick up the slack. Here’s a look at the numbers.

$625 million in local money contributed by Nashville to fund education this year, far exceeding what is required by the state.

Overall, the state contributed just 32% in the district's budget.

For fiscal year 2019-20, the school district requested a budget of $962 million. It received $914 million.

Meanwhile, city revenue grew by $102 million.

Nashville spends 71 times more money on charter schools than it did in 2007.

