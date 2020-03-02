nashville’s-march-concert-events:-billie-eilish,-article-malone-and-nine-additional-shows-to-see

Near

What does the upcoming month of are living new music in Nashville have in prevalent with the Adirondacks?

The Terrific Array.

You only get one particular shot to make a horrible joke like that in print, and we consider this month’s offerings are truly worth it.

We have bought two of pop music’s newest superstars, a sensational country duo, the return of a beloved pageant, a salute to a place legend, the opening of a model-new location and extra great occasions to rejoice. Arrive on!

Post Malone on March 4: “Sunflower.” “Psycho.” “Greater Now.” “Rockstar.” Modern hitmaker Post Malone delivers his assortment chart-topping tracks to Nashville for a quit on his “Runaway” tour. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Offered out, limited resale tickets available. A lot more details at bridgestonearena.com.

Dan + Shay on March 6 + seven: State music’s most recent superstar duo fittingly has not just one, but two arena reveals scheduled in their adopted hometown — contemporary off the news that they’re the prime nominees at up coming month’s ACM Awards. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Tickets start off at $39.50. A lot more information at bridgestonearena.com

Fisk Jubilee Singers on March eight: Nashville’s original musical institution (started in 1871) will have its fourth annual “Spring Sing,” co-headlining the Ryman Auditorium with Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Ledisi. Ryman Auditorium 116 Fifth Avenue North. Tickets begin at $46.50. More details at ryman.com

The Filthy Knobs with Mike Campbell on March 15: Tom Petty’s righthand male in the Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac newcomer Mike Campbell provides his band to Nashville days before the release of a new report, “Wreckless Abandon.” Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, 925 third Ave N. $30. Additional information at brooklynbowl.com/nashville.

Nathaniel Rateliff on March 20: Frontman or burly soul band The Night time Sweats performs solo below the stain glass home windows of the Ryman. Rateliff launched his new so album, “And It can be Nevertheless Alright,” last month. Ryman Auditoirum, 116 fifth Ave. N. Sold out. Much more info at ryman.com.

Kool & the Gang on March 22: It’s been eight several years considering that the funk/soul strike equipment past performed New music City — opening for Van Halen, of all acts, in 2012. They’re back with another unconventional gig, rocking our symphony corridor with the likes of “Celebration,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Ladies Evening” and additional. Schermerhorn Symphony Heart, 1 Symphony Spot. Tickets commence at $47. More data at nashvillesymphony.org

“King of the Highway: Celebrating the Tunes of Roger Miller” on March 22: Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Trisha Yearwood, Toby Keith and extra assemble to commemorate the new music of famed Nashville songwriter Roger Miller. Opry Residence, 2804 Opryland Dr. Tickets begin at $61.50. Extra info at ryman.com.

Tin Pan South on March 24-28: Nashville’s longtime all-songwriters festival returns for its 28th 12 months, with talented songsmiths undertaking in-the-round in 10 venues about 5 times. Find out more at tinpansouth.com

Billie Eilish on March 27: More than the very last calendar year, she grew to become one of the most renowned musicians in the earth. She also turned 18. Tickets for the Grammy-dominating pop phenom’s very first arena tour bought out in minutes, which include her most up-to-date end in Nashville. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Discover a lot more at bridgestonearena.com

The Cadillac 3 on March 27: The Nashville outfit returns to the Ryman in support of a new record, “Nation Fuzz.” Ryman Auditoirum, 116 5th Ave. N. Tickets start at $30. Discover additional information and facts at ryman.com.

Dashboard Confessional and The Get Up Young ones on March 28: Emo evening requires demand at the Mother Church of Nation Music. “Vindicated” songwriter (and adopted Nashville songwriter) Dashboard Confessional returns to the Ryman. Midwestern emo stronghold The Get Up Kids give assistance. Ryman Auditoirum, 116 fifth Ave. N. Tickets begin at $32.50. A lot more information and facts at ryman.com.

