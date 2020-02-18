[Nashville’s top 25 restaurants for a new decade, ranked]

CLOSE Tennessean columnist Brad Schmitt reveals the picks for the top restaurants in Nashville. Nashville Tennessean

Nashville’s roads are jammed, and rolling bands of drinking bachelorettes can get on your nerves. But all this growth has sparked an explosion of awesome restaurants here, and we can all get behind that, right?

It’s just hard to keep up with ’em. Then, you mix those in with some great tried-and-true spots, and it’s really tough to know where Music City’s best meals are now.

Let us help. To kick off a new decade, here’s a brand-new list of the top 25 restaurants in Nashville.

25. Setsun Pop Up, East Nashville

East Nashvillians are used to seeing lines for breakfast outside Sky Blue Cafe at Seventh and Fatherland, especially on weekends. That space undergoes a magical transformation each afternoon to become — for now, anyway — Setsun Pop Up, home to some exquisite dishes that rival any fine dining place in Nashville.

Menu offerings change frequently, but ricotta agnolotti seems to always be available, with good reason: The fresh, homemade pasta is covered in rich sauce with a bite.

700 Fatherland St.; 615-326-4866; setsuneast.com; dinner Friday through Monday; $9-$18

24. Vui’s Kitchen, three locations

Fresh, simple and satisfying is the name of the game at Vui Hunt’s casual Vietnamese eatery. Vui’s Kitchen combines tons of herbs, crisp veggies and housemade sauces to create a flavor explosion in its banh mi sandwiches, pho, rice bowls, noodle bowls and salads. You can get your fix in Berry Hill, East Nashville and Germantown.

2832 Bransford Ave., 615-241-8847; 975 Main St., 615-610-3396; and 1120 Fourth Ave. N., 615-610-3383; vuiskitchen.com; lunch and dinner; $3.95-6.95 for starters, $8.95-9.95 for salads and bowls, $8.95-10.95 for sandwiches, $10.95 for pho

23. Santo, Green Hills

Gotta give it up for Maher Fawaz for being a Middle Eastern food pioneer for Nashville. First, Kalamatas, then Epice on 12South and now Santo, a sleek, simple spot with — check this out — a dress code. (“We kindly ask that you take off your ballcaps for dining.”)

The super tender lamb is perfection; the duck cassoulet is both exotic and a comfort food; the grilled shrimp is perfectly cooked. The tuna carpaccio is one of the best starters in Nashville.

3998 Hillsboro Pike; 615-336-3426; santonashville.com; lunch and dinner daily; $7-$12 for starters; $14-$23 for entrees

22. Henrietta Red, Germantown

Nashville native Julia Sullivan hits a home run at this chic Germantown eatery known for its simple, fresh ingredients, oyster bar and standout seafood dishes in a city lacking in stellar seafood restaurants.

The seasonally-focused menu boasts dishes such as red snapper, seared sea scallops, grouper and mussels, alongside vegetable-forward items like beet salad, roasted broccoli toast and mushroom “steak.”

1200 Fourth Ave. N.; 615-490-8042; henriettared.com; dinner and Saturday and Sunday brunch; $5-27 for everything on the menu

21. Lyra, East Nashville

Lots of East Nashvillians mourned when cozy neighborhood restaurant Holland House closed its doors, but the grief was short-lived. After cooking for places like Rumors East, Holland House and Etch for years, chef Hrant Arakelian opened his own place where his Lebanese roots inspire his creative, tasty Middle Eastern fare. It’s the kind of place where you’re enjoying the dish in front of you so much, you get excited for the dish that’s coming next.

935 W. Eastland Ave.; 615-928-8040; lyranashville.com; dinner Monday through Saturday; $6-$14 for snacks and veggies, $15-$27 for entrees

20. Hathorne, Charlotte Avenue

The crispy goat cheese is phenomenal. Superior. Real, real good — delicious cheese balls with a thin layer of crispy breading that gives a perfect amount of crunch before your teeth sink into gooey greatness. The honey ferment gives the dish a tiny, sticky-sweet kiss. Similar care and expertise shows up in most of the other items on Hathorne’s new American menu. And the converted Methodist church fellowship hall space is really warm and trendy at the same time.

4708 Charlotte Ave.; 629-888-4917; hathornenashville.com; dinner Monday through Saturday, brunch Sunday; $6-$16 for starters and sides, $22-$38 for entrees

19. Epice, 12South

The word “epice” is French for spice, and you’ll get some fascinating ones at this Lebanese restaurant that opened in 12South in 2014. Their lamb and fish dishes are fresh, perfectly spiced, and hard to find elsewhere in Nashville. And Epice, for the money, offers the best, most unique lunch in the city in a stylish-yet-cozy modern atmosphere.

2902 12th Ave. S.; 615-720-6765; epicenashville.com; lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday, brunch on Sunday; $5-$10 for soup and appetizers; $12-$19 for lunch sandwiches and entrees; $24-$35 for dinner entrees

18. King Market Cafe, Antioch

Here’s an Antioch treasure, a wonderful Thai nook tucked inside a big Asian supermarket that sells, among many things, some animal body parts I’ve never seen for sale before. The cafe’s pho is fragrant and tasty, the red curry is complex and spicy without being flaming, the veggies have the perfect amount of crunch — and prices are reasonable.

1801 Antioch Pike; 615-333-3103; kingmarkettn.com; lunch and dinner; $2-$9 for appetizers, $8-$11 for soup or noodle dishes, $7.50-$14 for entrees

17. Saint Stephen, Germantown

James Beard award-winning chef R.J. Cooper holds court in a Germantown space that’s seemingly cursed.

Eastern European restaurant Kuchnia + Keller and Tandy Wilson’s casual Mop/Broom Mess Hall didn’t last long at 1300 Third Ave. N.

Cooper’s inventive offerings and strong personality make for an engaging and tasty experience, especially if you sit at the bar for his tasting menu.

1300 Third Ave. N.; 615-974-0121; saintstephennash.com; dinner and Sunday brunch; $7-$21 for snacks and sides; $11-$30 for sandwiches and entrees

16. Mas Tacos Por Favor, East Nashville

This no-frills, cash-only, sometimes-cramped East Nashville Mexican restaurant knows how to make damn good tacos and you simply can’t beat the price. Tacos clock in at $3 a piece with creative varieties such as spicy carne molida, quinoa and sweet potato, and fried avocado. The fresh chicken tortilla soup costs $5, and for another $3, it’s worth springing for a side of elote. Add a margarita, sangria or paloma for $6. Pro tip: Walk past the line and sit at the bar.

732 Mcferrin Ave.; 615-543-6271; facebook.com/mastacos; lunch and dinner with brunch available on Saturdays; $3 for tacos, $5-6 for soup, $3-5 for sides

15. Biscuit Love, three locations

The line at the Gulch outpost of this Nashville breakfast favorite can wrap around the block at times, but visit yourself and you’ll see what the hype is all about. Karl and Sarah Worley have crafted an indulgent menu of Southern favorites, including the famed East Nasty biscuit sandwich topped with a fried boneless chicken thigh, aged cheddar and sausage gravy. For a lighter take on breakfast, try the Lindstrom salad with shaved Brussels, hazelnuts, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette and two poached eggs. The line moves pretty fast in the Gulch, but the wait times are usually shorter in Hillsboro Village and Franklin.

316 11th Ave. S.; 615-490-9584; 2001 Belcourt Ave.; 615-610-3336; 132 3rd Ave. S. in Franklin; 615-905-0386; breakfast and lunch; $7-8 for shareable plates, $8-15 for biscuit dishes, $8-11 for lighter dishes, $3-4.50 for sides and a la carte

14. Lockeland Table, East Nashville

Consider this a City House East: Both restaurants share a really warm, neighborhood feel with comfort foods kicked up several notches. Completely unique to Lockeland Table — the restaurant’s Nashville hot crispy pig ears. I know, I know, it sounds weird, but after the first bite, I couldn’t stop eating them. And you can feel good about having after-work drinks here — part of proceeds from “community” (happy) hour goes to parent-teacher organizations for Nashville-area schools.

1520 Woodland St.; 615-228-4864; lockelandtable.com; dinner Monday through Saturday; $11-$16 for starters and wood-fired pizzas, $22-$35 for entrees.

13. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, e’erywhere

Memphis may be Tennessee’s barbecue capitol, but, blasphemous as it is to say, Nashville competes well with our sister city to the south(west). And Martin’s is the best in Nashville. The brisket is the bomb, and you should put Martin’s Alabama white sauce on anything and everything.

Fun fact: Every now and again, you can see staffers loading or unloading a whole hog into a gigantic in-store pit. (Try to find THAT in Memphis!)

Six locations in Middle Tennessee; martinsbbqjoint.com; lunch and dinner; $8-$16 for sandwiches and trays, $8-$25 for ribs and wings

12. Etc., Green Hills

Hats off to chef Deb Paquette, a Nashville culinary trailblazer for 30 years. Remember Cakewalk and ZOLA? Paquette is killing it at her trendy downtown spot Etch right now (and yes, you should get the roasted cauliflower there). She pushes the envelope even harder at her latest, etc., with bold piles of flavors that will challenge and delight even the most frequent fine diners.

3790 Bedford Ave.; 615-988-0332; etc.restaurant; lunch Monday through Friday, dinner Monday through Saturday, brunch on Sunday; $6-$13 for starters, sides and salads, $10-$38 for sandwiches and entrees

11. Lou Nashville, East Nashville

Thank you, chef Mailea Weger, for blowing up brunch buffets and giving us your fun, elevated takes on breakfast foods. Scrambled egg and broccolini sandwich with mustard seeds and fermented chilies, anyone? No? How about roasted banana buckwheat pancakes with honey pepita butter?

Brunch all day is great there, but don’t miss the creative pasta, seafood and beef entrees for dinner.

1304 McGavock Pike; 615-499-4495; lounashville.com; brunch and dinner daily; $8-$13 for brunch dishes, $7-$21 for sides and snacks, $11-$30 for plates

10. Pelican and Pig, East Nashville

Yes, more new Nashville restaurants are catering to vegetarians, but here is one that serves some super tasty animals! I’m talking fine swine, wow cow and delish fish. I’ve had the ginormous pork chop twice, and it was tasty, tender and perfectly cooked both times. Husband and wife team Nick and Audra Guidry also handle veggies skillfully, and their wood-grilled broccolini, with a hint of heat, is outstanding.

Side note: The couple’s Slow Hand Coffee shop next door made our top 5 coffee shops list, so these two are really gettin’ it done on the east side.

1010 Gallatin Ave.; 615-730-6887; pelicanandpig.com; dinner Tuesday through Sunday with happy hour starting at 4 p.m.; $6 to $14 for starters and veggies, $18-$35 for entrees

9. Josephine, 12South

Chef Andy Little delivers at this stylish, modern American 12South eatery, which is perfect for date night or weekend brunch with friends. The simple dishes are beautifully prepared — think scallops served with grilled okra, potato and parsnip or lamb Bolognese made with Porter Road meat and housemade pasta — and chances are you’ll leave satisfied but wanting to come back for more.

2316 12th Ave. S.; 615-292-7766; josephineon12th.com; dinner with Saturday and Sunday brunch; $10-20 for snacks, $12-$17 for vegetables, $29-$59 for meat, fish and pasta entrees

8. Rolf & Daughters, Germantown

If City House launched Germantown toward becoming the hot haven for creative, upscale restaurants it is today, Rolf & Daughters whipped the neighborhood into hyper-drive four years later in 2012. Get the squid bucatini, or the lamb gnocchi or any pasta. Or any dish, for that matter. The food is fresh, fantastic and unique, with just a skosh of the locally-sourced, trendy self-importance that’s becoming more pervasive in Nashville.

700 Taylor St.; 615-866-9879; rolfanddaughters.com; dinner only; $6 to $15 for small plates and salads, $19 to $23 for pasta, $26-29 for entrees

7. Butcher & Bee, East Nashville

Butcher & Bee is a Charleston transplant but chef Bryan Lee Weaver, who helms the Nashville kitchen, has made it his own.

The east side restaurant with a Mediterranean spin serves shareable plates, delectable dips (the whipped feta is a must), hearty sandwiches and entrees. Vegetarians can delight in the extensive veggie options, including Turkish hummus, roasted baby carrots, avocado crispy rice, falafel pita and roasted cauliflower.

902 Main St.; 615-226-3322; butcherandbee.com; lunch and dinner with Saturday and Sunday brunch; $2-8 for shareable plates, $8-10 for dips, $9-12 for sandwiches, $12-13 for plates

6. Chauhan Masala & Ale House, The Gulch

Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan completely transformed a hidden corner of the Gulch into a bustling restaurant destination with three eateries under one roof. But it’s her first Nashville restaurant, Chauhan Ale & Masala House, that’s her true standout. Creative and approachable Indian cuisine — often with a Southern twist — is Chauhan’s specialty, and it’s always consistent and tasty. Think tandoori chicken poutine, meat and three with an Indian spin and a black-eyed pea tikki burger that even non-vegetarians will crave.

123 12th Ave. N.; 615-242-8426; chauhannashville.com; lunch and dinner with Saturday and Sunday brunch; $8-14 for soups, apps and salads, $14-16 for burgers, $19-34 for entrees

5. The Catbird Seat, Midtown

The best part of The Catbird Seat experience is leaning forward at the bar to watch culinary works of art come together. Each of the 10 to 12 courses in the preset tasting menu are as beautiful as they are otherworldly delicious.

The Catbird Seat offers the most exotic and exquisite food in Nashville — it’s hard to find aged marlin belly dabbed with Santa Rosa plum confiture elsewhere. It’s not ranked higher, though, because the $140-a-person price point (plus 20% service charge and extra for alcohol pairings) makes it inaccessible for most Nashvillians. But what an incredible treat for your favorite foodie.

1711 Division St.; 615-810-8200; thecatbirdseatrestaurant.com; dinner only Wednesday through Sunday, with reservations available only 30 days ahead; pre-pay $140 per person plus automatic $28 service charge, plus charges for optional beverage pairings

4. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, Eighth Avenue South

One of the few longstanding Nashville eateries embraced by both old timers and tourists, Arnold’s is the city’s ultimate meat and three. (That’s a protein and three butter-or-pig-fat-drenched vegetables, if y’all are new ’round here). So yes, you get incredible fried chicken and meatloaf and tasty turnip greens and beans from the cafeteria line. And that roast beef! The juices pour down during slicing, a spiritual experience for sure.

But affable top dog Kahlil Arnold (“chef” seems too stuffy for him) will take a classic and put a delicious twist on it, so even regulars are surprised now and again.

605 Eighth Ave. S.; 615-256-4455; arnoldscountrykitchen.com; lunch only; 10: 30 a.m. to 2: 45 p.m. Monday through Friday; a meat and three sides cost $10.74, individual sides $2.69

3. Folk, East Nashville

As the trendy, more laid-back newcomer from talented chef Philip Krajeck, Folk has become East Nashville’s must-visit restaurant.

You might be hard-pressed to pick your favorite dishes from a menu that delivers on flavor and is just enough outside the box without making you wonder what you just ate.

The menu is separated into snacks, vegetables, seafood and meat, and pizza, and you’ll want to order multiple items to share among the table.

823 Meridian St.; 615-610-2595; goodasfolk.com; dinner only; $6-10 for snacks, $11-14 for vegetables, $14-26 for seafood and meat, $16-20 for pizzas

2. City House, Germantown

In 2016, Tandy Wilson became the first Nashville chef to win a coveted best chef award from the James Beard Foundation. Take a trip to his Germantown restaurant City House, and you’ll see why the prestigious honor was well-deserved. Enjoy a rotating menu of starters (Wilson makes seemingly boring vegetables sing with flavor), wood-fired pizza, pasta and hearty meat entrees. Don’t miss the peach pizza in the summer.

1222 Fourth Ave. N.; 615-736-5838; cityhousenashville.com; dinner only; $7-13 for starters, $16-17 for pizzas, $19-27 for entrees

1. Bastion, Wedgewood-Houston

Yeah, yeah, Nashville trend-chasers, we know you’ve been to Bastion’s bar and love to rave about their ah-mazing nachos. But listen, foodies: Walk right past those hipster barflies and into Bastion’s intimate, comfortable dining space for Music City’s best all-around dining experience.

It’s not just the food, which is creative, fresh and expertly prepared by feted chef Josh Habiger, a Catbird Seat alum. It’s the way Habiger and his fellow chefs make you feel welcome in the most low-key, warm way. The friendly chefs are ready to accommodate any dietary preferences or restrictions, offering as much or as little information as you’d like about the culinary masterpieces put in front of you.

Also, it’s fascinating to sit at the bar and watch the dishes come to life. Diners are so close, they can — and often do — ask the chefs questions.

434 Houston St.; 615-490-8434; bastionnashville.com; dinner only Wednesday through Saturday; $75 for a five-course small plates meal, $9 to $20 for individual courses

Your thoughts on this list? What are your faves? Any missing from here? Reach Brad Schmitt at [email protected] or 615-259-8384 or on Twitter @bradschmitt.

