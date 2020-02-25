[nasi-lemak-royale-joins-in-as-kfc,-mcd-served-to-media-at-pmo]

Employees from the Prime Minister’s Office environment distributes food from KFC to customers of the media exterior Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. ― Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Members of the media stationed exterior the Key Minister’s Business office these days had been treated to Nasi Lemak Royale from the branch here for lunch.

Tihs came after about 60 reporter were being also treated to fried hen, burgers and fries by speedy food stuff chains McDonald’s and KFC.

It was discovered that the Prime Minister’s Place of work had sponsored the KFC meals, even though McDonald’s corporate social obligation team have been accountable for its meals.

Next which, the community department of the nasi kandar diner joined in soon after hearing that a team of media practitioners have been located outside the Putra Perdana making since early this morning beneath the scorching solar.

Previously at Istana Negara, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong experienced surprised members of the media stationed at the palace gates by bringing them meals from McDonald’s.

In the same way, area chain Marrybrown and Palace of the Golden Horses experienced sponsored meals packs to reporters stationed at the home of interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.