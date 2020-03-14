Nasir Husain’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen is all about the new music

Actor Rishi Kapoor in a nevertheless from the movie Hum Kisisi Kum Naheen.

When we think of Bollywood currently, the one particular word that will come to brain quickly is masala, that mega-genre that combined each individual style and therefore remained indefinable by style, that inconceivable, eyeroll-inducing nevertheless humongously entertaining mishmash of each and every human expertise – romance, motion, comedy, drama, emotion – and music to tie it all collectively.

But Bollywood wasn’t born to the masala manor, so to converse. In reality, publish-Independence Hindi cinema was significantly more about producing films with a social concept, movies that sought to unite an India nonetheless fractured and reeling from the trauma of Partition. The hard-hitting movies of the 1950s, like Mom India, Naya Daur and Do Bigha Zamin then gave way to the extra cheerful frothy films of the swinging ‘60s ⁠— who can forget Shammi Kapoor rolling down a snow-capped mountain yelling “Yaaaahooooo!” in 1961’s Junglee?

It took tough perform to produce the mega-genre that is vintage Bollywood masala, and if there is just one particular person dependable for it, one baap of Bollywood as we know it nowadays, it is Nasir Husain. Scriptwriter, director, producer with a around-unerring eye on the box place of work and an ear perpetually in the recording studio, Husain is credited with generating the masala motion picture, with 1973’s Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He had been about for substantially more time, of system, but it was in the 1970s that he definitely discovered what was to turn out to be not just his groove but Bollywood’s groove.

In the week of Nasir Husain’s demise anniversary, a glance again at 1 his most profitable masala flicks, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

When the songs is a movie’s raison d’être

Starring Rishi Kapoor, Kaajal Kiran in her debut, Tariq, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Om Shivpuri and quite a few other folks, the 1977 caper is ostensibly about a hunt for diamonds.

A loaded guy carries his overall life’s earnings in the type of diamonds in a belt on a flight to India, but has a heart assault at the airport. He presents them to his fellow passenger, Seth Kishorilal (Kamal Kapoor) with instructions to supply them to his son, Rajesh (Rishi Kapoor), who will make a living singing and dancing at a hotel. There are goons waiting to steal the diamonds, even though, and Kishorilal ends up hiding them in the bicycle of a stranger (Sanjay, performed by Tariq).

A different monitor follows the childhood adore and betrothal of Sanjay and Kishorilal’s daughter Kajal (Kaajal Kiran), who have been divided by fate for 12 a long time but have by no means forgotten just about every other ⁠— other than now Kishorilal is rich and has no time for his aged good friends who are not perfectly off.

What follows is nearly 3 hrs of extremely convoluted plotting and setting up to get the diamonds, mistaken identification, random tune picturisation (including university small children carrying out PT exercises for some rationale) some very good and some gratuitous (and some unbelievably crude) comedy, a vastly unbelievable cross-border abduction and motion sequence involving helicopters and horses and performances that are not terribly convincing, while they make up for that in enthusiasm.

But the point about a Nasir Husain movie was that it was not about the plot or the performing or the modifying or the prepared suspension of disbelief. Or, probably, it was about all people matters, but they have been held alongside one another by a single factor ⁠— music. The a single thing audiences were guaranteed in a Husain movie was great tunes that would be liked and played on loop by long run generations as nicely. And with his A-staff of tunes director R.D. Burman and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, together with the ideal singers in the enterprise ⁠— Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi, Sushma and Burman himself ⁠— this is a movie that is all about the new music.

The to start with tune arrives fewer than 10 minutes into the motion picture. Bachna Ae Haseeno sets the tone for Rishi Kapoor’s Rajesh ⁠— flamboyant, at any time smiling and with an air of entitlement about him that often spills into arrogant entitlement (it is a good factor he has that smile). By distinction, when Sanjay, who is also a musician, sings, the mood is entirely unique. Chand Mera Dil is slower, extra intimate and considerably much more soulful.

Apparently, both songs served as inspiration for afterwards films ⁠— when 2008’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer titled Bachna Ae Haseeno had a remixed edition of the previous music, Shahrukh serenaded Sushmita Sen in Key Hoon Na (2004) with Chand Mera Dil. And the title of Yeh Ladka Hai Allah (Asha Bhosle at her flirty, frothy, pleasurable best) was applied in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Which is known as influence.

Audio was not a gratuitous ingredient of cinema for Husain. It was some thing he took pretty, incredibly significantly, and it sometimes took his story ahead as effectively. Like in Kya Hua Tera Vaada, which proves to be a turning point in the motion picture. It is the song Sanjay and Kajal sang to every single other as little ones, and it’s the music by which he reveals his identity to her 12 years later on, when she thinks he has just been lying to her for entertaining. It is tortured and damage and loving and, in lots of approaches, the soul of the film.

But most likely the emphasize of the soundtrack is the four-song medley that requires place when Rajesh and Sanjay contend on phase. Besides it is accomplished so nicely that it feels fewer like a levels of competition and more like a jugalbandi. Chand Mera Dil offers way to the fiercer, thumping Aa Dil Kya Mehfil Hai Tere, which segues into the more earthy Tum Kya Jaano Mohabbat Kya Hai and lastly, the ABBA impact arrives in through Mil Gaya Tumko Saathi. The 4 songs are completely different in tone and tenor, but Burman manages to make it perform — somewhat like a mini masala movie in a movie.

