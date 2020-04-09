Nasty “Phoenix” TV allowed in the White House

Sen. Ted Cruz was sharply critical on Tuesday that a Hong Kong-owned media release partially owned by China was authorized at a White House press briefing.

The issue was raised after a Phoenix TV reporter questioned President Donald Trump on Monday in a White House press briefing, using the talking points used in Chinese propaganda.

“It is shameful and reckless to have a seat at WH press conferences as China campaigns against its role in the Coronavirus pandemic,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

Phoenix TV is a privately owned media company but is partially funded by the Chinese government. The Hoover Institution has been described as a “nearly-official” global network by the Chinese government. Phoenix TV is part of a set of foreign television channels that occupy seating space in the White House newsroom.

“In 2018 I warned the FCC about Phoenix TV, a nominally” privately owned “financially controlled by state-owned companies in China,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

Cruz recalled his 2018 warning to the FCC that Phoenix TV was trying to buy a large AM radio station in Tijuana, Mexico.

The Chinese Communist Party is conducting an information war campaign to undermine American democracy, “Cruz wrote.

Read the full letter below:

– Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 7, 2020