Nasty winds cause widespread damage and pass freezing temperatures through SoCal

Cold gusty winds wreaked havoc in parts of Southland late Sunday evening and Monday morning, cutting down trees and creating potentially dangerous conditions for drivers on Highway 5 across the Grapevine.

The threat of light snow and constant and strong gusts of wind has created a dangerous journey in the Grapevine region. The National Weather Service said on Sunday evening that slippery roads with black ice were possible due to the cold temperatures because the wind chills were near or below freezing.

Those traveling through the communities along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine were surprised by the freezing weather and the plunging temperatures.

“We were caught off guard … It was just cold right after sunset,” said Armen Abelyan.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low thirties in Monday and Tuesday evenings, according to the NWS.

Strong winds tore down a massive concrete tree along Beachwood Drive in Hollywood. Part of a staircase leading to a neighboring house collapsed when the tree fell on the pavement and what appeared to be the wall of another resident’s yard.

At Porter Ranch, a tree fell on the tracks of 118 Freeway near Tampa Avenue, causing at least one accident.

Joe Hernandez’s sedan suffered significant damage to the front, including a large branch housed in the car’s grille and a sheared tire.

“It comes out of nowhere. Everyone was flowing with traffic, and I was looking straight ahead and the next thing you know … it’s like we’re going through a haystack,” said Hernandez. “The car is just starting to break down and now I have to stop.”

The hours-long cleanup prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the lanes. The highway has since reopened.

Strong winds also caused a tree to crash into a carport, crushing several vehicles on Gadsden Avenue in Lancaster.

About a block away, another tree was knocked over, falling to the top of a two-story building. It is not known if significant damage has been reported.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital after fallen branches hit their vehicle.

