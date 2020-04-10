Natasha left Chi Mambkin for dressing for the church during the quarantine

The joke running around getting nowhere has taken on a whole new meaning in the era of the virus epidemic. While some people tend to wear actual pants or fancy dress during the quarantine, others are #TeamSweat pants. Regardless of which side you fall on, what matters is that you do what feels good and right for you.

The same philosophy can be applied in disguise for events and holidays that need to be celebrated in a virtual way. As Easter approaches, people may wonder if they should still wear the festive and festive outfit they chose weeks ago, even if they are referring to church services and family gatherings online instead of IRL.

Natasha Lambkin, CEO of the faith-based, faith-based fashion line Tashi says if you are thinking about dressing up, just do it.

“I can definitely see people dressed up for Easter during the quarantine,” Lambkin tells the crowd, noting how many dressed up for Palm Sunday the week before. “[They] may choose to dress to promote the festive aspects of the meaning behind the holiday.”

Still, it is normal to experience feelings of disappointment and sadness because of the inability to celebrate Easter with loved ones.

“It may affect most [people] psychologically because this will be the first time celebrating these holidays at home in isolation, not in church and with extended family and friends,” Lambkin says. “However, I say to those people: Remember the meaning behind these holidays, and know that God is in control and this epidemic will pass.”

Lambkin is particularly in tune with the psychological aspects of clothing. After years working in the fashion industry as a model, she still found it difficult to find clothes that matched her spiritual views.

“I saw a gap in modest fashion and fashion in general,” she explains. “It was important that I convey to the world that modesty is not just about clothes and hiding. It also concerns your spirit – that’s where it starts.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about modest fashion, Lambkin shares, is that it empowers. “I believe that it is possible to fully cover and transparently empower,” she explains, emphasizing that the agency is making all the difference. “Combining my belief in women’s fashion will help my consumers understand the true meaning of modest fashion – [that it is] inside and out.”

Some of the best-selling items from her collection include overalls, rappers, and skirt / cape hybrids. The main selling point is shared by these sections? Peak versatility.

“People adore the silhouette, style, and movement of our tulip overalls,” Lembkin shares. “The Glory Romper looks like a dress, but it’s actually pants. And they love the versatility of the double skirt / cape because you can wear it in two ways.”

As clothing sales decline during the epidemic, a number of entrepreneurs are having to rethink their business models to stay afloat. For Lambkin, those adjustments involve going back. She makes reusable face masks for people to purchase, and also donates them to hospitals that need them.

“Each fabric mask will put a filter in it that will add protection against the virus,” she says. “We’re also donating a dollar [of] every mask sold to a charity that helps the homeless during this women’s epidemic. Our face masks will be launched early next week on our site, so stay tuned.”