Natasha Rothwell to Star In Comedy Central Animated Series

Natasha Rothwell, comic and breakout star of the strike collection Insecure (on which she has also been supervising producer) is getting her abilities even additional than HBO with a clearly show of her individual.

In accordance to Deadline, Rothwell is established to government deliver and star in a new animated series for Comedy Central titled Malltown. She’ll be performing along with co-government producers Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer of Wide City fame, as effectively as Mike Perry, the artist behind Wide City’s animated intros.

What will Malltown be about, you request? For each the report, “The exhibit, set in a declining shopping mall, follows the coming-of-age adventures of Libby. Observed by the eyes of the budding teen, the shopping mall is a microcosm of The us and every little thing that’s completely screwed up about it.” We can get down with that.

“I really don’t know about you, but this good information is suitable on time! GAH!” wrote Rothwell on Twitter with regards to the large information, introducing, “I’m SO friggin’ thrilled for this challenge!”

In December 2018, Rothwell scored an all round offer with HBO and has been doing work to establish a sequence that she’ll be govt creating, producing and starring in. A previous Saturday Night time Stay author, Rothwell has continued to rise in the tv and film sector, securing her bag with roles in jobs like the demonstrate Bojack Horseman, and the films Surprise Female 1984 and Like a Manager.

