Malltown: Natasha Rothwell to Star in Comedy Central’s New Animated Pilot

According to Deadline, Comedy Central has specified a pilot purchase to the animated comedy series titled Malltown with Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell signing on as the guide star and govt producer. The animated pilot hails from Wide Town‘s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.

Set in a declining mall, Malltown follows the coming-of-age adventures of a 13-yr-previous girl named Libby. Noticed by the eyes of the budding teenager, the shopping mall is a microcosm of The us and everything that is thoroughly screwed up about it. Natasha Rothwell will be lending her voice to Libby.

The series has been in development considering the fact that 2018. It will be government created by Rothwell, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, and Mike Perry. This task will be Jacobson and Glazer’s hottest collaboration with Comedy Central as they both equally starred in the network’s strike sitcom Wide Town which ran on-air for five seasons from 2014-2019.

Natasha Rothwell is ideal recognized for her part as Kelli in HBO’s comedy-drama sequence Insecure which she also serves as a author. She recently starred in Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog movie and will subsequent be in the remarkably-predicted DC film sequel Ponder Lady 1984.

