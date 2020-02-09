Nathan Aspinall reaches nine darts en route to the title of Players Championship 2

% MINIFYHTML195461ab361b6c510a3b96f4cfb8887911%

The Asp defeated Gerwyn Price in the deciding

Nathan Aspinall produced a great display to win his fourth senior PDC title in the Players Championship 2 at Barnsley on Sunday.

World No. 8 Aspinall, who was inspired throughout the day, reached a final of nine darts and reached an average of 117.5 in his 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals over Peter Wright.

An incredible competition between Aspinall and Wright yielded a combined average of 115.59, the highest combined average recorded in the history of the PDC.

Aspinall, who recovered from 5-3 to beat Keegan Brown 6-5 in the last 32, followed his triumph in the quarterfinals with his third-tonne average more of the day in the laundering of Gabriel Clemens 7-0 in the half final. .

The UK Open and the US Masters champion, Aspinall, continue their brilliant form in a Premier League final with Gerwyn Price, where he remained with the Welshman with an 8-3 winner to claim his second ProTour title.

Aspinall continued his impressive form after reaching a final 170 in his Premier League victory over John Henderson on Thursday-evening.

“I have never thrown darts like this, in the last two hours of the game I felt I would not fail,” said Aspinall delighted.

“Throwing such a big average against the world champion makes it even more special.”

“This weekend I felt brilliant and beat a number of quality players, I am very happy to win my second ProTour title.”

“I’m still in cloud nine to be in the Premier League. I’m still new to this game, I’m still learning.”

“I know what I can do and I want to show it more consistently.”

The second of the 30 player championships in 2020 also saw the final of nine darts hit by Keegan Brown and Scott Baker, making five perfect legs in the first weekend of the new season.

Canadian Jeff Smith, who reached the final of Player Championship 1 on Saturday, continued his impressive return to ProTour after an absence of seven years to reach the final 16.

Two-time BDO champion Scott Waites also reached the final phase of 16, along with newcomer Jason Lowe.

The resident of Stockport wants to have a great 2020

Player championship two, Sunday, February 9

Last 16

Jamie Hughes 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-2 José De Sousa

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Jason Lowe

Ross Smith 6-1 Scott Waites

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jeff Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael Smith

Mickey Mansell 6-2 Kirk Shepherd

Quarter-finals

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Jamie Hughes

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Peter Wright

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Ross Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Mickey Mansell

Semi-finals

Nathan Aspinall 7-0 Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Last

Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Gerwyn Price

