Nathan C. Petit – KXLY

Nathan C. Petit, 21, took his lifestyle by Suicide March 7th 2020 at 1045 at his family’s residence in Priest River Idaho. Nathan built a alternative to join god on this day and to absolutely free himself from all the agony he has been heading as a result of for in excess of a 12 months. Nathan experienced been battling these a struggle with his mind, his heart and his spirit. Nathan questioned for assist in January and he manufactured the selection to not abide by by way of with receiving the assist he so desperately wanted. We pleaded for him to receive the assist he necessary but the Demons took a hold of our Nathan and his release was to acquire his lifetime.

Nathan was a superb son, grandson, brother and good friend. He was these an remarkable athlete. Nathan just shined playing baseball for all his school decades. He took such delight in his pitching capability. Nathans aspiration was to enjoy baseball in his grownup daily life, but he chose to observe a new path. Nathan enjoyed currently being imaginative with his writings and he could roll a rap out and he was so incredible. He unquestionably liked the outdoor and fishing. He cherished his loved ones and friends so deeply.

Nathan leaves powering his mother Marcella Petit, his sister Natalie Petit, his brother Travis Petit, his grandparents Ronnie and Susan Neville. Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Heather O’Daniel, Uncle Ryan Neville. Cousins Cheyenne O’Daniel, Robert O’Daniel, Sean O’Daniel, Erik Neville, Alayana Neville. Excellent Grandmothers Uldine O’Daniel and Clara Neville. All of the Neville family, Anderson Spouse and children, Rigney spouse and children, O’Daniel household, Boodt spouse and children.

Nathan has joined at God’s Gate by his Grandfather Robert O’Daniel, Excellent Grandparents Norman and Barbara Rigney, Fantastic Grandmother Ruby Wise, Good Grandfather Al Neville, Wonderful Grandfather Marvin Don O’Daniel, Aunt Teresa Huffman, Uncle Kenny Anderson.

Viewing is currently being held on Wed March 11th @ 3-5

Funeral service is Thursday March 12th @ 11 am.

Sherman Funeral House in Priest River Idaho

I’m inquiring all family members to make sure you please love your kids and see the warning indicators. I would give anything to have just one more minute and one extra second with My infant Nathan. I will miss all the hugs and listening to the I Adore you. The household dinners and the movies we viewed. Remember to recall my Nathan with all of the fantastic periods you have had with him. Thank you for all of the guidance and prayers that you all have specified.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in cost of arrangements. Family members and friends are invited to indication the online guest e book at shermancampbell.com