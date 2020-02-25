nathan-janak-&-gabrielle-nevaeh-inexperienced-dress-up-as-ariana-grande-&-beyonce-for-nickelodeon-occasion

Nathan Janak and Gabrielle Nevaeh Environmentally friendly get into character at the Nickelodeon Exclusive Presentation Party held at The Lose on Monday (February 24) in New York City.

The All That co-stars dressed as Ariana Grande and Beyonce, respectively.

If you did not know, equally Nathan and Gabrielle usually impersonate the superstar singers for sketches on their Nickelodeon clearly show.

Also in attendance at the occasion was child rapper Young Dylan, who’s self titled new exhibit was just lately announced for the community, as perfectly as Ryan’s Secret Playdate‘s Ryan Kaji, Blue’s Clues & You‘s Josh Dela Cruz, and The Day by day Demonstrate‘s Trevor Noah.

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate was just renewed for a third season, and Trevor was just declared as the host of the 1st at any time Child of the Calendar year particular.

TIME‘s Kid of the 12 months will understand 5 incredible younger leaders who are building a favourable impression in their communities and identify TIME Kid of the Year, who will also be showcased in companion tales in TIME and TIME For Young ones. The unique will air in December on Nickelodeon.