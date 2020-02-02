Nathan Krusko hopes to end up with a bloom for Harvard

The lessons of life are learned through different experiences. But almost all of them have a combination of ups and downs. It is what makes the world go round. When it comes to Monday’s 68th annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament, no one knows that better than Harvard senior captain Nathan Krusko.

A Beanpot most valuable performer as a first-year student, Krusko has taken on and embraced the many peculiarities of an athletic career at university and looks lovingly and lonely at how quickly four years can come and go.

“It definitely has a lot of mixed emotions for me,” said Krusko. “It is sad that it will soon be over, but I have such a special memory of this tournament. It is a great opportunity for all players and all teams,” said Krusko, who turned 24 on January 29.

After scoring nine goals during a 35-game freshman season, the goals came at a much slower cadence (8 in the next 85 appearances) for Krusko, who has a total of 17 goals with 34 assists in 120 nurturing outings. Yet Harvard coach Ted Donato knows the value of Krusko as a 200-foot performer and is more than satisfied with the leadership and efforts of his senior forward.

“The team has declared him captain and that says a lot about his character, not only as a player, but also as a person. He’s special. He’s the kind of kid we like because he’s willing to do many things that might not appear on the score sheet, such as blocking shots, going to the dirty areas for the net, knocking a man off the puck and a faceoff “Donato said. “He is resilient and reliable. So maybe the goals may not have come as often as he would like, but we would not have had the success that we would have had in recent years without the quality game and leadership of a man like Nathan Krusko.”

Donato became aware of Krusko when the Georgian resident played in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Minneasota Magicians, coached by Tom Upton. The recruitment process gathered steam when Krusko reached a talent level to the Omaha Lancers of the Hockey League of the United States. Kruso achieved 12 goals and 18 assist for 30 points for the Lancer Harvard recruiters at that time, Paul Pearl (now a BU assistant) and Rob Rassey (now a Detroit Red Wings scout), were hot on the Krusko track .

“I think that number one his competitiveness is not in the charts and two, he has a secret skill. He played on our second power play unit that went to the Frozen Four in Chicago, alongside attackers Sean Malone, Luke Esposito and defenders Clay Anderson and John Marino (Pittsburgh Penguins) and he was the front-front man, “said Paul Pearl, now at Boston University. “He was injured afterwards and had hip surgery, but I’m sure he worked hard to come back. He’s just a great kid.”

Krusko was put on skates for the first time at the age of 3 by his mother, Adrienne, who had been a figure skater. His father, Steven, made the last change when he put a stick in his hands and the rest is history. Krusko played youth hockey as he grew up in Alpharetta, Ga., Alongside future striking Mitchell Fossier and Chase Pearson from the University of Maine, and began to attract attention as a possible university-level player. Training was always part of every future hockey decision for Krusko was clearly focused on getting an Ivy League diploma.

Krusko burst into the Harvard scene when he scored nine goals and added eight assists in 35 games. Called the Beanpot MVP, he played an important role when the Crimson reached the NCAA Frozen Four in Chicago, where they fell against the final Minnesota-Duluth champion. Coincidentally, the last Crimson skater won a Beanpot MVP honor before Krusko was an ex-US. Olympian Ted Donato, whose son Jack is the current first-line center of Harvard.

“It was definitely a great experience as a first-year student. I didn’t know exactly where I was on the team, so I hoped to help every day. I could be in a very good team, “Krusko said. “Regardless of whether I have received points or not, the only thing that matters to me is how the team is doing. The most important aspect of my game is the score at the end of the game and how our team did it. I have a some really great memories of all my teammates and I have many lifelong friends that I can look back in 10 or 20 years and think these are the moments I will cherish. ”