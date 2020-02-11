Nathan Thorley is pushing for the British cruiserweight title fight

RINGSIDE 11/02/2020

Nathan ‘Thunder’ Thorley has shown his way into the British cruiserweight championship – starting with a fight against an undefeated “tough nut” in Cardiff next month.

Thorley has won all 14 after a good amateur career that culminated in a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 4, and he plans to break out this year under new manager Mo Prior.

The biggest year of his professional career begins with a fight against Coner Cooke in his hometown on Saturday, March 14th.

Cooke has won all three since moving from MMA – and Thorley plans to give him a boxing lesson.

“I saw him in BAMMA and he’ll be tough,” said the 26-year-old. “He’s Irish too – and they’re all tough.

“He is 34 and wants to jump into the queue. I don’t think that will happen. He said he would give it to me, but he made a mistake when he fought me. He’s a good MMA fighter, but that’s another sport. “

Thorley grew up boxing, went to the gym for the first time at the age of nine, and learned the basics at Tigers Bay ABC Gym from the former British welterweight and super welterweight champion, Pat Thomas.

“I still see Pat from time to time,” said Thorley, “and he always stops to give me advice.”

Thorley learned from experience that he was too tall at 6ft 4ins to be a light heavyweight. He won Welsh honors on £ 12 before giving up on the Libra battle and has created a hit list of possible opponents to lead him to British master Richard Riakporhe.

He said: “There are a few names out there that I want to start with.

“There are people like Nick Parpa (South Region Champion), Daniel Mendes and Mikael Lawal who are powerful, but you can outsmart him.”

Thorley sees these fights as a springboard for the British title that Riakporhe won last December with a point win over Jack Massey.

“I thought Jack Massey was beating Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith was beating him too. But he’s a big guy – and powerful. “

Thornley says he can prick himself up.

“I think I have the ability to go all the way,” he said. “My thrust is my best weapon – when I use it. I can get involved in fights sometimes.

“As an amateur, I fought against the best in the world and asserted myself with them. Now I want to develop myself further and test it in the professionals. Fighting journeyman was a bit irritating.

“As an amateur, I fought the best in the world and competed against boys with records like 10-100 in the professionals. And you think:” What’s the point? “It can be difficult to stand up for such struggles. I want to go ahead and face the big boys.”