[nathan-woods,-the-man-established-to-be-executed-for-murder-of-3-cops-even-though-he-didn’t-pull-induce]

“Simply becoming at the wrong location the place another person else exhibits up and then starts off firing at police officers is not a cause to assign culpability to another person else,” Bart Starr Jr., the son of the late NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, explained of Nathaniel Woods.

Barring any interventions from the courts or the Alabama Governor, Woods, who was convicted of killing 3 police officers in 2004, will be executed Thursday though questions have been elevated about his culpability.

Group advocates say demise is a punishment he does not ought to have considering a further defendant in the case confessed to remaining the lone gunman.

In other words and phrases, Woods did not pull the induce but the actuality that he was at the scene and is found as an accomplice signifies he can be sentenced to death, according to Alabama legal guidelines.

“What took put was at the same time a tragedy for 3 family members of law enforcement officers, but now a further probable tragedy because the method has failed an individual,” mentioned Starr, Jr.

Nathaniel Woods

Woods was convicted of killing Birmingham law enforcement officers Carlos “Curly” Owen, Harley Chisholm III, and Charles Bennett. The a few officers experienced arrived at an apartment in Ensley in 2004 and ended up in the course of action of arresting Woods and Kerry Spencer, who had been suspected of working prescription drugs.

In accordance to prosecutors, Spencer

opened hearth, killing a few of the officers and wounding a fourth.

Spencer mentioned the police had been

at the residence many occasions that day, and he was compelled to eliminate them in

self-protection right after looking at Woods get assaulted by them.

But the prosecutors argued that

the officers were being killed mainly because Woods hated legislation enforcement and experienced lured the officers into the

dwelling so Spencer could kill them.

Woods did not hearth the fatal photographs, but to prosecutors, he masterminded the strategy and he is an accomplice.

Spencer was tried using and sentenced to demise in 2005. Woods was also tried using and convicted of cash murder and attempted murder and was sentenced to demise.

But his lawyers have argued that the outcome of Woods’ demo

could have modified for each the investigations they have conducted and court docket

files they have observed.

They reported Woods had a court-appointed law firm who experienced never taken care of a money case, still left vital facts out of the demo, and did not suggest him correctly about taking a plea deal that was presented.

In accordance to The Attraction, then-Jefferson County District Lawyer David Barber available Woods a plea deal that would have led to a 20- to a 25-yr prison sentence.

Woods refused the offer

due to the fact his attorneys explained to him the condition experienced to prove that he pulled the

trigger for him to be convicted of capital murder.

“Mr. Woods did not settle for this plea offer due to the fact he thought—with counsel’s encouragement—that he would be acquitted of these expenses for the reason that the evidence would show that he was not the shooter that working day,” reads his 2017 habeas petition cited by The Appeal.

But that was not the scenario less than Alabama regulation, and Woods would endure significantly from that conclusion. In point, for not arguing self-protection, Jefferson County Circuit Courtroom Choose Tommy Nail did not just take in any proof of law enforcement misconduct into the trial, according to The Attractiveness.

There were being

statements that the deceased officers recognized bribes from recognised drug dealers

in Birmingham for a long time. Tyran Cooper, who operated the drug residence that Woods

and Spencer were in on the day of the shootings, stated he owed the explained law enforcement

officers cash.

Spencer even claimed for the duration of the trial that the officers arrived to the house before that fateful day in lookup of Cooper.

Woods is established to die by deadly injection on March five at William C. Holman prison in Atmore. Thanks to issues produced by his former attorneys, these kinds of as lacking deadlines to file motions, his execution arrives in advance of Spencer, who has appeals even now pending in federal courtroom mainly because he bought a greater illustration.

In an job interview with The Enchantment, Spencer is not joyful that Woods will be executed in advance of him.

“I believe it’s fucked up,” he said of Woods’s

upcoming execution. “Nate ain’t accomplished nothing at all. … My nis essentially 100

p.c innocent. All he did that day was get beat up and he ran.”

With just a day to are living, advocates are hoping for a remain from the courts or that point out Governor Kay Ivey will intervene by commuting his sentence.

“In just 2 days, your state, and the condition I was born in, is set to destroy a guy who is incredibly most likely innocent,” Martin Luther King III, son of civil legal rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., wrote to the governor just lately.

“Killing this African American man, whose situation appears to have been

strongly mishandled by the courts, could create an irreversible injustice,” he

included.