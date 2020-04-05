Nathan’s Hot Foods in Doubt, Train Joey Chestnut!

Play video content

exclusive

TMZSports.com

Bad news hot dog fans … the most hot dog food competition in the world is catastrophically canceled over coronavirus.

However, here is some good news … JOEY CHESTNUT WANT TO SEE A GOOD CHILD !!!

Most food of all time speaks TMZ Sports he had not been informed of the status of Nathan’s famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (scheduled for July 4 on Coney Island) … but he would not be “surprised” when the ax was taken.

However, such as LeBron James, Tom Brady and other GOATS … Chestnut said he’s still training like the champion he is.

“Last week, I wanted 8 pounds of cucumbers,” Joey said … “I feel like I’m ready for the dance to start.”

We arrived at Major League Eating (org. Running the competition) – and they told us they were still monitoring the situation. That is, no official decision has been made.

However, if the fight is not canceled, like many other major events, Chestnut says it’s 100% willing to host a solo food show for America, as long as it gets the wiener and proper medical support staff in the area.

“Babies don’t do that in front of a huge crowd, but there are still people watching and I can still make people happy, I think.”

As for Nathan, Joey says their focus is not on today’s competition – they are trying to do their part to help the community.

“They provide tons of hot dogs, making sure the people in their community are taken care of.”