Nation again fails to put the satellite into orbit

An Iranian missile failed to put a satellite into orbit, state television reported. The recent setback for a program that the US claims will help Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.

The start took place on Sunday (local time) at 7.15 p.m. at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the Iranian province of Semnan, around 230 kilometers southeast of the Iranian capital Tehran.

However, a Simorgh or “Phoenix” missile was unable to put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit due to its slow speed, Iranian state television reported.

“The carrier’s stage 1 and 2 engines were working properly and the satellite was successfully disconnected from its carrier, but at the end of its journey it did not reach the speed required to be placed in orbit,” said Department of Defense Spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said state television.

Mr. Hosseini was still trying to portray failure as a “remarkable” achievement for his space program. Previous Simorgh launches of the 80-ton satellite carrier suffered other failures.

In the days leading up to the launch, Iranian officials promoted the mission, including the country’s minister for information and communications technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

His rapid rise through the carefully managed political system of the Islamic Republic already gives rise to speculation that he could be a candidate for the Iranian presidential struggle in 2021.

Mr. Jahromi confirmed the unsuccessful start in a tweet shortly after the news broadcast on state television and compared it to “a few examples of US launch errors”.

“But we are unstoppable! We have other large Iranian satellites in preparation!” Mr. Jahromi tweeted in English, including a satellite emojis.

He later tweeted on Farsi that “sometimes life doesn’t go the way we want it to.”

He added, “Please don’t pay attention to wrong messages.”

How the start should go

The launch was planned in advance of the February anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Iran routinely reveals technological achievements for its armed forces, space program and nuclear efforts during this period.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies, Colorado, taken by The Associated Press, showed the rocket launch tower with massive images of the leader of the revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and current Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran had spent almost two million euros on the construction of the Zafar 1, Jahromi said earlier.

It was planned that the satellite, whose name means “victory” in Farsi, would remain in orbit for 18 months before plunging back into the earth’s atmosphere and disintegrating.

Sunday’s failure was due to two false launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year and a rocket explosion in August.

In a separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019, three researchers were killed, according to the authorities at the time.

The August rocket explosion even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who later tweeted a secret surveillance picture of the launch error.

The three failures in a row raised suspicions of outside interference in the Iranian program, which Trump himself pointed out by tweeting that the United States “was not involved in the catastrophic accident”.

Iran postponed the start from Saturday to the same day that the country was exposed to a major cyber attack.

What the US said about the launch

The US claims that such satellite launches contradict a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to undertake any ballistic missile-related activities that can deliver nuclear weapons.

American officials and European nations fear that such launches could help Iran develop ICBMs that can carry nuclear weapons.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the White House did not immediately confirm the launch.

Iran, which has long declared that it does not seek nuclear weapons, continues to launch satellites and missile testing has no military component.

Tehran also said it had not violated the UN resolution because it only “asked” Tehran not to conduct such tests. Western missile experts have also questioned the US claim that the Iranian program could have a dual use for nuclear weapons.

In the past decade, Iran has launched several short-lived satellites into orbit and launched a monkey into space in 2013.

It has started amid increasing tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in 2015 in May 2018. Since then, Iran has broken the terms of the agreement that limits uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, a series of attacks across the Persian Gulf culminated in a US drone attack in Baghdad that killed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani and a retaliatory strike by Iran on Iraqi bases that housed American troops.

Last Sunday, Iran launched a new ballistic missile.