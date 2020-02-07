Nation Loss: Victim of Flight 752

Article no. post-1194198 {

Background: # 000;

}

Article # post-1194198 .share-button {

Background: #fff;

}

article # post-1194198 h1.postTitle, article # post-1194198 .rdm-tag-liste a, article # post-1194198 .authorName, article # post-1194198 .post_date, article # post-1194198 .side-header, article # post-1194198 .post-excerpt, article no. post-1194198 p {

Color: #fff;

}

Click or tap the photos to view a higher resolution image.

At press time, Macleans compiled a comprehensive list of victims of Canadian Flight 752 by referencing media reports, interviewing families, and doing online research. In the absence of an official publication of the victim names, we regret that several photos of victims are missing from this collection.

FLIGHT 752: The story of a torn apart family

These photos were printed in the March 2020 issue of Macleans Magazine under the heading “A nation’s loss”. On our cover this month, we’re expressing Farsi to illustrate the collective spirit of national devastation after the Flight 752 crash.

Losing a Nation to A: The victims of Flight 752 first appeared on Macleans.ca.