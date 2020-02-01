Nation No. 75 Junior enthusiastic overall for UGA visit

Do you want to attack every day with the latest information on UGA football recruitment? That brings the Intel. The play here is a good introduction for the unofficial visitor Quintin Somerville. He is on campus for a big first visit today.

Quintin Somerville is one of about 1,440. This is how it looks today.

This is not because he always has to eat a large bowl of pasta on Thursday. Or make sure he gets his pedialyte and afternoon nap on matchdays after school.

This 1,440 is no accident. Or his elite ranking among the 1,010,000 high school football players in America for the 2019 season.

According to the quality databases maintained by 247Sports, the number of combined offers in Georgia has increased to football players since Kirby Smart arrived in 2016.

There is some overlap with offers from previous staff, but the number of past three cycles would have been 1,021 potential offers since 2018.

Georgia has even offered dozens of prospects for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 cycles in the past two weeks.

But the thinking here is that no one had ever responded like Somerville’s offer. This is perhaps the most exciting tweet DawgNation has seen in a long time.

I have been dreaming of this day since I was 6 years old… After a great conversation with Coach Lanning, I am really blessed and honored to announce an offer from the University of Georgia

– Quintin Somerville (@ quintinn_2), January 15, 2020

Somerville said he had been dreaming of this offer in Georgia since he was six. This is fascinating, but let’s add a few short levels of context that should bring even more hot sauce to the level of interest here.

In the 247Sports Composite ratings, the 4-star DE is number 5 among the US strongest and number 75 for the overall outlook for 2021

This response could be expected from a Georgia player. Nevertheless Somerville comes from Arizona of all places

Somerville is also the Saguaro High teammate of 5-star Georgia artist Kelee Ringo. Ringo just signed with Georgia in December in the 2020 recruitment class

The step he is taking today proves that it is not just lip service. He is on the way to Athens. It is only 16 days after receiving this offer. Somerville will be attending another major Junior Day weekend in Athens.

See you soon Athens Athens #GoDawgs @CoachDanLanning

– Quintin Somerville (@ quintinn_2), January 31, 2020

How does he feel about this trip?

“This is probably the most exciting trip I’ve ever undertaken!” He said to DawgNation on Friday.

The action thickens.

Check out his junior band. It looks like he spends as much time on the other side of the ball as the referees do for his Arizona high school games.

He had 29 duels for defeat and nine sacks last season for a strong program. His Saguaro High team had won six consecutive state championships in Arizona earlier this season.

Quintin Somerville: Why he’s so interested is UGA

His interest here is unusual. Also for Georgia’s new way of recruiting at the national level to find the very best players for the program.

That was a lot of emotion for an offer tweet. But geography takes a different level here.

How does a six-year-old in Arizona dream of growing up in a place like Georgia?

“I knew who Georgia was and who they were since I was very little,” said Somerville. “I was just watching college football grow up and I clearly remember A.J. Green fishing passes for Georgia when I was a little kid. I only dreamed of playing in this stadium. I just loved seeing it in front of all these fans. “

“It was a great time. Coming from Arizona you don’t really see that every week. So I only dreamed of playing there and in the SEC. That is the best football. “

He also has deals from LSU, Michigan and Ohio State. Next to Georgia, these are his biggest offers.

“The Georgia offering is definitely making it more difficult now,” said Somerville when it was offered. “I have to go to all of these schools to see where I can fit into their decision. But this offer in Georgia was incredible. I didn’t expect that at all. “

“It will definitely change a lot now that Georgia is here.”

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning offered him. So this is the coordinator of the unit. Lanning will also be his potential position trainer. For this reason, he was recently mentioned in his tweet.

Lanning delivered this offer with a little flair.

“It was kind of smart how he did it,” said Somerville. “He just spoke to me whether I was concentrating on a school or not and I said no. But then he just snuck in and made me an offer from Georgia and then started talking about her defense. I thought it was pretty funny. “

“A lot of coaches are just trying to do it the smart way. Just throw it in their subtle. He offered me and then talked about defense there. He acted like it was nothing. “

Somerville said that with this train of thought, he had to press the pause button on Lanning.

“I was like” hold-up coaches you can say that again, “he said.

His reaction?

“My heart has just sunk into my stomach,” he said. “I just thought it was incredible.”

Lanning also made an impression.

“It’s one of the coolest coaches I’ve ever met,” said Somerville. “He is serious and straightforward and jokes a little. That is the kind of rod you want in your life. That’s the kind of people you want to coach. “

Somerville was already ready to say that he would definitely pay an official visit to Georgia. That means he has to take it in the spring.

This is necessary due to a special commitment date. He plans to honor a member of his family in one day. This is due on June 20th.

Set on my mother’s birthday… 20.06.2020 🖤

– Quintin Somerville (@ quintinn_2), January 25, 2020

Quintin Somerville: Some interesting things to know

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound climber plans to graduate in engineering or business management.

“In my decision, it will definitely depend on my relationship with the coaches,” he said. “That will probably be my biggest footballer. Because I’m going to play with and for these guys. If we build this strong relationship, I think it will go anywhere. Especially when I’m probably so far from home. “

“The other thing is definitely life after football. Not just how soccer can help me, but also my life afterwards. It’s going to be a great time. “

Ringo had his own way of informing him about UGA.

“He said he would have a fit if I didn’t go to school,” he said. “I thought it was funny.”

Other than that, he kept it on the floor.

“He’s one of those who want you to find out for yourself,” said Somerville. “Like the guy who later says” What did I say “and” I told you “when it comes to things like that.”

“So I have to look around myself (Georgia).”

He said Arizona State, Georgia, Michigan, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Washington were definitely there for him at that time. When it comes to that, he will have a pretty sharp asset that he can use as a soundboard.

Somerville has an average grade of 3.8 at Saguaro.

His older brother Jordan is now the coach for large recipients in New Mexico. He didn’t play college football and is only 24 years old and a coach for the Lobos.

Some youngsters are added when Jordan Somerville (@JordanSom_UNM) joins the offensive team from the ASU. Somerville is an emerging star in the coaching world and lives and breathes the game. Great addition to the staff! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/KKeNp4tTwv

– New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) January 10, 2020

He calls him “ugly boy”, but that’s an impressive achievement. Given his age and level of experience. His older sibling is also the recruiting coordinator in New Mexico.

“We have this sibling rivalry here to see who can be the best brother,” said Quintin Somerville. “Since we started taking this soccer thing seriously when I was in eighth grade and figured out which colleges I wanted to go to and stuff. He definitely got involved with me a lot more. “

“He urges me every day to be the best that I can be. Send me a text message. I have to train very early in the morning and all the little things that make this athlete I work for become. He was definitely with me every step of the way, whatever I need. Help me with my film. All the little things. “

He was an assistant at Arizona State last year. This led him to his new position in New Mexico. It would be the biggest shock in recruitment history, but the Lobos don’t stand a chance there.

I congratulate my best friend, brother and mentor on my birthday and am thinking crazy about how far we have come and what we can expect in the future. I love you, ugly boy, my words can’t describe how proud I am of you! pic.twitter.com/0BEvsRKfsd

– Quintin Somerville (@ quintinn_2), January 28, 2020

Somerville has a lot to offer. Not just its 305-pound strength clean or 505-pound squats.

Do not reduce the ringo factor here. If you are honest, many players will often say that they want to play with another player. Everyone wants to find their own fit.

Due to the geographic location of a move from Arizona, this should be an advantage for Georgia. This will help balance the 1,923 miles separating Sanford Stadium in Georgia from Saguaro High School in Arizona.

“Especially from the west with Kelee already there,” he said. “This is a great time. To have someone else I know and can confide in. It is huge. It is one of the things I was looking for, like people to help me on this journey and will be there for me. “

LSU and Nebraska are also very hard to recruit.

Quintin Somerville has already seen Nolan Smith’s film as an example of what Georgia is looking for from the OLB position. (Saguaro High School)