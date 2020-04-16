National Anime Day gave our favs an excuse to celebrate

Yes, we were a bit late, but it was yesterday National Anime Day, Where great and awesome people on the Internet share anime pictures, open videos and pay homage to the genre in cosplay pictures of some of their favorite series.

Of course, when I think of my relationship with the anime, the first thing that comes to mind is Sailor Moon, but I’ve talked a lot. There are many interesting and interesting shows that go beyond the usual Shajo and Shawn templates. Fullmetal Alchemist from Hiromu Arakawa is an incredible series on inequality, greed, family and war. His ability to not only create a compelling series, but to finish the series on such a high note also proves why he is such a big mangaka.

Inusha was able to handle all the highlights of a show, but there is a love story at the center of it. Even though it has long teeth to tooth, I can admit that the series did its best (in most cases) for most of its character development, and it gave me Lord Sheshemaru, so I will always be grateful. Since then, you’ve shown that on-anime fans also love the Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Evanzione, and Nana (I’ve said what I said).

All the pictures such as Akira, Perfect Blue, a Silent Voice, not to mention your name, are so varied that when people reject the anime as “just a thing,” it’s just a clear indicator that they don’t take the time to check it out. They only know the works of the big tentpole. Also, I would say that even some big anime like the Dragon Ball franchise can’t be reduced to full filler.

If you didn’t feel anything after reaching the story of the Vizhgiz story in Bu Saga (that myth-heavy, but mostly the only good part of the Okejo season), then it’s yours.

“We have no way of meeting. One thing is certain, however. If we see each other we will know. “

Taki and Mitsuha

Your Name (km or no) #NationalAnimide pic.twitter.com/drSNI1rBGj

– Deep Thinking 💭 (@QuotePonder) Apr 16, 2020

It’s #NationalAnimade and it’s worth celebrating. It’s the best sports anime out there W <3 We don't live this haiku shit for life ig pic.twitter.com/Qolb18zSFq

– Boyfriend Haikuyu Daily (@kikrasuno) Apr 16, 2020

Happy #NationalAmenade from you to me, my Lil Fudge army. Pic.twitter.com/LpVmNZwFBK

– ্নি Snitchery @ (@Snitchery) April 15, 2020

Because it allows me to bring back the best decision ever made in the anime at #NationalOnMyde. pic.twitter.com/QvfHkFJ2rF

– Anime »(@ animeaesthxtic) Apr 16, 2020

Find a way to open this lagandary at #NationalEnmedia

pic.twitter.com/DTSI8b4fdc

– CEO of Nix B Blackstar (@Kezaboshinokata) April 16, 2020

Also, obviously, today is National Horny Day, so I guess share your favorite anime crushes with your favorite anime series below.

(Image: eg)

