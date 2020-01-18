National Archives Agency apologizes for blurring anti-Trump signs in protest photo

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) apologized on Saturday for modifying the above photo from the 2017 Women’s March to blur the protest panels against President Donald Trump.

“We made a mistake,” the federal agency said in a press release. “As the National Archives of the United States, we are and have always been fully committed to preserving our archival holdings without alteration.”

NARA has promised to remove the photo from the agency’s “Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote” exhibit, where the photo was displayed at the entrance, and replace it with the unmodified version. The agency also clarified that the edited photo was used only as a “promotional graphic” and “is not an archival document held by the National Archives”.

“We apologize and will immediately begin a thorough review of our exposure policies and procedures so that this does not happen again,” the agency said.

The modified image, first reported by the Washington Post, blurs the word “Trump” as well as words referring to women’s genitals, such as “pussy,” on protest signs. For example, a close-up of the edited photo shows that a sign that reads “GOD HATES ATOUT” has been modified to read “GOD HATES” instead.

A close-up of the modified panel in the 2017 Women’s March photo is on display at the National Archives Research Center on Friday January 17, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Salwan Georges / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Before NARA’s apology, the agency said in a statement on Friday that “as a non-partisan, non-partisan federal agency, we have blurred references to the president’s name on some posters, so as not to cause political controversy. current “.

And the references to the female genitals have been deleted because NARA considers its museum to be “family-friendly,” the agency said, and the words “may be seen by some museum visitors as inappropriate.”

The edited photo “was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the recordings” and was “part of a promotional display, not an artifact,” according to NARA.

“We do not modify images or documents that are displayed as artifacts in exhibits,” said the agency.