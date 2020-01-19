National archives “mistake” to blur images of anti-trump boards – Boston Herald

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The National Archives said on Saturday that it made a mistake when it blurred images of anti-Trump characters used in an exhibition on women’s suffrage.

The independent agency is in charge of maintaining government and historical data and said it has always been committed to maintaining its businesses “without changes.”

But the archives said on Saturday in a statement that we made a mistake. The statement from the archive came one day after The Washington Post published an online report on the altered images.

The archives said that the photo in question does not belong to the archives, but rather had a license for use as a promotional image in the exhibition.

“Nevertheless, we were wrong to change the picture,” the agency said.

The current view has been deleted and will be replaced as soon as possible by one that uses the original, unaltered image, according to the archives.

The exhibition on the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, blurred some anti-Trump messages on protest signs in a photo of the Women’s March 2017 in Washington.

Signs referring to women’s private parts, which were also widespread during the march, held shortly after Trump took office, were also changed.

The archives said it would immediately begin a “thorough review” of its policies and procedures for exhibitions “so that this does not happen again.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has called on the archives to provide a more detailed explanation.

“Apologizing is not enough,” said Louise Melling, deputy legal director of the organization, in a statement. “The National Archives must explain to the public why it has taken Orwell’s step to try to rewrite history and erase the bodies of women, and who ordered it.”

Archive spokesman Miriam Kleiman told the Post for his report that the non-partisan, non-political federal agency was blurring anti-Trump referrals “to have no current political controversy.”

References to female anatomy in the signs were hidden in respect for student groups and young people visiting the archives, Kleiman told the newspaper.