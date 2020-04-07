National Council of Jewish Women: Improving the Quality of Life of Children and Families – Lifestyle – The Palm Beach Post

What is the Palm Beach Division of the National Council of Jewish Women doing?

The Palm Beach Division of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), founded in 1975, is a recognized leader in the community. Our major programming work goes hand in hand with our mission to improve the quality of life for women, children and families in our community.

The women at NCJW Palm Beach are thinkers and actors who want to be involved at the local, national, and even global levels. Based on Jewish values ​​and our understanding that these values ​​have a common appeal, NCJW is a place where women from all over society come together to make the whole world and their communities a better place.

We welcome new members who share our vision and want to work with us to improve the quality of life for women and future generations.

How does your office benefit the community?

NCJW’s Palm Beach division is actively involved in representation and training and is recognized as a leader in the community. NCJW has established numerous partnerships with organizations working to achieve mutual goals.

Throughout its history, the NCJW has documented its deep commitment to improving the quality of life for women, children, and families. To this end, the Palm Beach Division has created unique programs and joined with its coalition partners to build larger themes in our community.

The Palm Beach Division is known for its highly active defense program, which reflects our national political priorities and programs. We support with state and national representatives, including trips to Tallahassee and Washington; organize training sessions for our members and citizens on important political issues; and to participate actively in coalitions with community partners such as members of the denomination, the Union of Women Voters, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Anti-Defamation League, and Planned Parenthood.

What is your future focus?

Our focus for the future is to expand our success and identify other areas of need in our community with a view to providing additional services. One of our advocacy goals is to raise awareness and provide education on human trafficking, with a particular focus on the sex trade of teenagers, firstborns, and vulnerable young adults.

How can the community help?

The community can help us by donating their time and money to our organization so we can continue those in need. We welcome financial support from individuals, companies and foundations. With additional resources, we can increase the agency’s capacity to provide services to women, children, and families, and work with other organizations to improve services and programs locally, nationally, nationally, and in Israel.

