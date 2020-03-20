National Council Towards Drug Abuse uses interactive film to educate Singaporeans on rising drug abuse

Singapore’s Countrywide Council Versus Drug Abuse (NCADA) has developed an interactive short film to spark discussions and unfold consciousness of the harmful actuality of drug abuse amongst the public, specially the youth.

Regional director Royston Tan directed the limited movie, titled Significant, which is portion of a campaign designed by Dentsu Aegis Community. It permits viewers to make decisions on behalf of the protagonist to uncover the different endings and choices within the storyline and underscores the worth of generating informed conclusions.

This campaign aims to take a look at the worries and selections relating to drug abuse that youth may perhaps face, in recognition of the evolving world wide drug use progress.

The film is hosted on its individual microsite and capabilities a assortment of chances to converse and engage the youth to kickstart discussions with youthful people today on drug troubles.

Right after seeing and enduring the highs and lows of drug abuse as a result of the film’s characters, youth can uncover for on their own the highs and lows of distinct prescription drugs via the microsite’s chat-structure FAQ session.

The microsite also permits viewers to share their movie ending on their social media platforms and really encourage their pals to do the very same to spark dialogue among youth on the truths driving drug abuse.

Other routines on the web page consist of getting portion in a character quiz and sharing their results with their buddies on the net. Youthful folks can also reach out and talk to NCADA for tips, or share their personalized tales at HIGH’s Instagram site, @highsg.

“Youth today are regularly faced with pro-drug narratives which are shaping their attitudes, to be more liberal, in the direction of drugs. They are also exposed to all types of misinformation on consequences and added benefits of specified medicines,” claimed Hawazi Daipi, the chairman of NCADA.

“In this local climate, we felt the want to interact with the youth in a deeper and much more meaningful way, to initially comprehend how they type their viewpoints and attitudes in direction of medicine, and next to have open conversations with them on the realities and harms of drug abuse. With this marketing campaign, we hope to engender greater cognizance of the much larger context of pro-drug narratives and the significance of developing empathy and anti-drug advocacy amid our youth.”

Superior was screened at ITE College or university Central, ITE University East, and Singapore Polytechnic earlier in January, achieving a overall of 5,162 college students. Each individual film screening was followed by a Safe Zone Dialogue (SZD), an interactive and believed-provoking system for students to share their views on the film, on drug abuse and drug advocacy.

At the Singapore Polytechnic session, a panel of professionals from the Nationwide Addictions Management Assistance (NAMS) was invited to be component of the SZD and shared their experiences with the college students.

The NAMS panel which consisted of Thomas Koh, a Peer Support Specialist, who can help and accompanies previous abusers on their recovery journey, Dr Sandor Heng, a Senior Clinical Psychologist, and Dr Guo Music, a Senior Marketing consultant dealt with issues from the learners on the clinical and social factors of drug abuse.