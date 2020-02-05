National Frozen Yogurt Day: where do you get free fro-yo in Chicago

Snow may be a part of Thursday’s forecast, but it’s never too cold for frozen yogurt, and National Frozen Yogurt Day offers sweets.

Those willing to brave the weather can stop at TCBY (the best yogurt in the country) or Menchie for free frozen yogurt.

Customers receive their first six grams of yogurt all day Thursday for free at TCBY, according to a press release.

TCBY has four locations in Chicago and 16 spread over the suburbs.

A variety of soft serving and handmade flavors, ranging from vanilla to butter pecans, will be available, along with different toppings. Tastes can differ per location.

Menchie’s, which has a location in Chicago at 2510 N. Clybourn Ave. and five suburbs, Buy One Get One offers frozen yogurt between 3 and 7 p.m. Customers can also participate in the online competition of the chain and win a gift voucher of $ 400 Menchie.

Menchie offers the usual fro-yo with toppings and frozen yogurt cake.