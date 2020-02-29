national-guard-sgt.-holds-baby-girl-for-first-time-after-deployment

by: Hannah Goetz, WOWK
Posted:
/ Updated:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia families anxiously awaited at Yeager Airport on Friday as National Guard members returned home after nine months overseas.
“I just know our family has been missing a piece and it will be good to be whole again,” said Mickaela Doss, as she waited for her husband to come through the airport.
The Doss girls along with many others eagerly sat in the airport ready to hold their soldiers once again in their arms. Sgt. Doss’s oldest girl, Ashlyn, has no idea she is at the airport to pick up her best friend.
“He’s in Afghanistan I miss him so much…it feels like 100 years,” she told WOWK 13 News.
When the big moment finally came it’s wasn’t just a reunion for the Dosses… it was also an introduction as Sgt. Deny Doss held his baby girl in his arms for the very first time.
“I didn’t really get to be there when she was born but I’m excited to be home and ready to meet my family all over again,” said Sgt. Doss.
This ‘girl dad’ as mom, Mickaela, calls him returned home with his number one fans.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation
Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary
Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer
‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival
Woman needs insurance money
Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium
Petition to save Salty’s Bar
22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond
Trending Stories