national-guard-sgt.-holds-baby-girl-for-first-time-after-deployment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia families anxiously awaited at Yeager Airport on Friday as National Guard members returned home after nine months overseas.

“I just know our family has been missing a piece and it will be good to be whole again,” said Mickaela Doss, as she waited for her husband to come through the airport.

The Doss girls along with many others eagerly sat in the airport ready to hold their soldiers once again in their arms. Sgt. Doss’s oldest girl, Ashlyn, has no idea she is at the airport to pick up her best friend.

“He’s in Afghanistan I miss him so much…it feels like 100 years,” she told WOWK 13 News.

When the big moment finally came it’s wasn’t just a reunion for the Dosses… it was also an introduction as Sgt. Deny Doss held his baby girl in his arms for the very first time.

“I didn’t really get to be there when she was born but I’m excited to be home and ready to meet my family all over again,” said Sgt. Doss.

This ‘girl dad’ as mom, Mickaela, calls him returned home with his number one fans.

