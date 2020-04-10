National laboratory says chemicals could allow 10,000 Covid-19 tests per day

The National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) has found a new supply of chemicals that will allow it to increase coronavirus testing to 10,000 per day over the next few weeks.

The Dublin laboratory has concluded an agreement with Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI) for the supply of reagents used to test samples from samples taken from suspected patients infected with Covid19.

Global shortages of supplies have left tests well below government targets.

The production of reagents is considered essential to understand the epidemic and to help decide when the current movement restrictions can be relaxed.

New deal with GMI, also involving HSE, will allow NVRL to get 10,000 tests a day in the coming weeks, he said, “supporting faster sample analysis and faster processing of results tests for clinicians. “

The reagents that will be used to produce up to 900,000 tests have been secured and the components of the first 200,000 have already been delivered to the Dublin laboratory.

“Covid-19 diagnostic tests are essential for tracking the virus, understanding the epidemiology, informing case management and suppressing transmission,” said Dr. Cillian De Gascun, consultant virologist and director of NVRL.

“Our partnership with GMI will significantly support our efforts to reach scale in our laboratory. GMI’s rapid response in the production of NVRL reagents will be essential in our understanding of the epidemic and will help us decide when we can start lifting the current movement restrictions. “

Due to the continuing shortage of reagents, state health officials could only perform 1,500 tests per day, compared to 15,000 per day.

GMI CEO Dr. Anne Jones said rapid deployment of the materials will significantly increase the number of daily tests “and this especially supports patients and those who are eagerly awaiting test results.”

Elsewhere, a group of multinationals based primarily in the United States and operating in Ireland have successfully imported a chemical compound which they will now use to become an essential ingredient in the testing process that the government is struggling to provide on international markets.

BioPharmaChem Ireland chief executive Matt Moran said members have obtained 700 kilograms of guanidine thicyanate and will begin preparing test batches of lysis buffer, a test component, next week. Once the test batches were tested, he said the shipment would make enough lysis buffer to support the laboratory tests of more than 500,000 tests for Covid-19.

The compound was obtained by the company Clonmel Camida. Moran said the lysis pad, once completed, would be provided to the HSE if he wanted to, at an insignificant cost, less than the cost of producing and supplying the materials. Trial batches are underway at the National Biotechnology Research and Training Institute at UCD.