[National Pancake Working day to choose place Tuesday]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[national-pancake-working-day-to-choose-place-tuesday]

by: Karen Cruz-Orduña

Posted:
/ Up-to-date:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow, you can chow down on a brief stack of pancakes to assist out a local children’s medical center. 

IHOP will be boosting funds for Children’s Wonder Community, including the Lauren Modest Children’s Middle at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. 

They’ll be accepting donations and featuring a free quick stack of buttermilk pancakes. 

Additionally diners have a prospect to gain cost-free pancakes for daily life. 

It is going on Tuesday, February 25,  from seven am to seven p.m. at all IHOP restaurants in Kern County.