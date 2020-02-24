[national-pancake-working-day-to-choose-place-tuesday]

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 / 07: 06 AM PST / Up-to-date: Feb 24, 2020 / 07: 14 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow, you can chow down on a brief stack of pancakes to assist out a local children’s medical center.

IHOP will be boosting funds for Children’s Wonder Community, including the Lauren Modest Children’s Middle at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

They’ll be accepting donations and featuring a free quick stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Additionally diners have a prospect to gain cost-free pancakes for daily life.

It is going on Tuesday, February 25, from seven am to seven p.m. at all IHOP restaurants in Kern County.