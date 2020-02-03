National Party calls on Australian activist for election campaign advice

The National Party called for Australia’s help, hovering over one of the brains behind Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s election victory to inform National Party deputies and candidates about the secrets of a winning campaign.

National Party leader Simon Bridges has been open to his plans to emulate some of Morrison’s winning tactics – specifically targeting what Morrison called “quiet Australians”.

Nick Westenberg is the deputy campaign manager for the New South Wales division of the Australian Liberal Party and spoke to national MPs during their caucus retreat in Havelock North on Monday.

READ MORE:

• Mike Hosking: Simon Bridges NZ First movement of a master stroke

• National leader Simon Bridges rules out post-election deal with New Zealand first

• National leader Simon Bridges: government “copied” its infrastructure spending plans

• “Bring it on”: the brutal challenge of national leader Simon Bridges

In an interview with NZ Herald, Westenberg said that this group exists in all countries.

“You can use different expressions for that. Scott Morrison uses calm Australians, these are working families, before it was Howard’s fighters, Tony’s trades. It always ends up being the same people.

These are the people who are not on a particular end of the spectrum, the people who just live their daily lives where politics matters, but it is not the most important thing for them. “

Morrison was against the Labor Party leader at the time, Bill Shorten – who was not popular – and Bridges was against Ardern, who is popular.

Westenberg said it shouldn’t change the way a campaign was run, but it had to be taken into account.

National Leader Simon Bridges Will Not Form Government With Winston Peters And New Zealand First

“I think it is always the same voters – these hardworking New Zealanders – and their problems.

“It can make a difference from how it can be sold. Looking at the Labor Party, they’re leading a one-man group here – it’s just Jacinda.

“So they will focus more on that.

“While with Shorten, the Labor Party realized early on that Bill had negative numbers and a small image problem, so they tried to play more with their team rather than just one person.

“But the problems don’t change, no matter who runs.”

He said the key to tapping into these “hard-working New Zealanders” was to listen to them and their daily concerns.

“Hear what their problems are, what is going on in their lives.

“I think sometimes the political class – including the media – want to talk about the issues that interest us.

“But politics is about people, it’s about listening to them. And solving the problems that matter to them. That’s what this is about.”

Westenberg also said that while social media was important, it was only a tool in a campaign and good, long-term work remained the most important.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with National Party leader Simon Bridges in Auckland in February 2019. Photo / NZ Herald

“The most effective thing is always to knock on the door, to be at the station to talk to people. A lot of people may not want to talk, but the accessibility and the fact that you made the effort to introduce yourself means a lot.

Nothing will replace the local campaign. Even in the United States, where massive sums are spent on a campaign, they are still at the door. “

Westenberg was the brain behind a scratch card in the 2018 Bennelong by-election – in which voters scratched the box with the Labor candidate to reveal a photo of Shorten or an unpopular Labor candidate.

Westenberg said it never hurts to give voters a little fun. “It’s just a different way of getting your message out. I think people like a little creativity and fun, especially in an election campaign where they are bombed. Something different works great.”

He said that while New Zealand and Australia have different electoral systems, they also have a lot in common. “The problems in Australia for average families are exactly the same as in New Zealand.”

He believed that National had a chance in 2020 despite the strong lead of Labor leader Jacinda Ardern in the Prime Minister’s favorite issues.

He said they were working on a solid foundation from the 2017 election results, Bridges was talking about the right questions and although those questions were not exciting for the “political bubble”, they would resonate.

.