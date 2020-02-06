Welcome to the live blog of Star’s National Signing Day, which focuses on everything related to Arizona Wildcats. We’ll be updating this blog throughout the day as the UA is pushing for recruits to increase its 2020 reach.

The Arizona Wildcats have added another Front Seven defender to their 2020 recruitment class and hired a three-star linebacker Derick grief,

Grief was a kind of late bloomer in the recruitment scene because he was concerned about not qualifying for an academic education. At the weekend he visited Arizona, got involved with the Wildcats on Sunday evening and signed with them on Wednesday afternoon.

🏈 | Derick Mourning🏫 | Paetow📍 High School | Katy, Texas # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/8Z76sCOst7

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Mourning, listed at 6-3, 212 pounds, probably projects as an external linebacker in new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads3-4 scheme. Here is Rhoads’ breakdown of tragedy:

In the film room: @CoachPRhoads on Derick Mourning. # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/wbbyhghTjz

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Grief is expected to be the last addition to the day for Arizona. The wild cats are considered the favorites of the Canadian defenders Paris Shandwho holds his announcement back until the weekend.

More analysis of the UA 2020 class can be found later on Tucson.com.

The Arizona Wildcats added a Front Seven defender while losing for two other fights.

As expected, 3-star view Jabar Triplet Jr, officially joined the UA 2020 class on Wednesday afternoon. Triplett, a linebacker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, signed up for Arizona in October. All subsequent social media activity indicated that Triplett would keep this promise.

🏈 | Jabar Triplet Jr.🏫 | Southern Lab High School📍 | Baton Rouge, La. # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/00R5APPGL2

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of Triplet’s game courtesy of the Arizona assistant coach Theron Aych:

In the movie room: @coachtheronaych on Jabar Triplett Jr. # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Yd9kAiL7ak

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Arizona was among three finalists for Edge Rusher Eddie Watkins and defensive lineman Nusi Malani, but both decided to go somewhere else.

Watkins, who visited Arizona in late January, announced that he would sign with West Virginia. Watkins is a three-star DE-OLB from Hillcrest High School in Evergreen, Alabama.

Malani is a three-star project of great size (6-6, 250) that participates in Junipero Serra High in San Mateo, California. He visited Arizona last weekend, but Virginia was a favorite and became Malani’s destination.

Arizona is expected to sign Texas three-star outdoor linebacker Derick grief later in the afternoon and could add Canadian defensive lineman Paris Shand until the weekend.

With a pause in action – things should get better shortly after noon Tucson time – it’s a good opportunity to reset the board for the Arizona Wildcats.

So far, Arizona has signed four players:

RB Frank Brown Jr , (6-0, 180)

, (6-0, 180) DL Shontrail key (6-6, 262)

(6-6, 262) OIL Leif Magnuson (6-4, 270)

(6-4, 270) CB Edric Whitley (5-11, 170)

The total number of wildcats for 2020 is 18, including two transfers from graduates. The expectation is that Arizona will sign a few more players. The main goals with approximate announcement times:

Malani’s three finalists are Arizona, Virginia and Washington State. The Hokies are considered favorites.

LB Derick grief (2:30)

The mourning was committed in Arizona on Sunday and is expected to be signed this afternoon.

The UA is considered a favorite for Shand, who could postpone his announcement until this weekend.

LB Jabar triplet (12:30)

Triplett announced his commitment to the Wildcats in October and is expected to sign this afternoon.

Watkins will call about the same time as Triplet. Arizona is one of three finalists alongside Missouri and West Virginia.

The Arizona Wildcats have officially added a defensive lineman Shontrail key to their 2020 signature class.

The UA lists keys at 6-4, 262 pounds, though Key says it’s 6-6. The former basketball player Key only played football for a year. So the feeling is that his best years are ahead of him.

🏈 | Shontrail Key🏫 | Morgan Park High School📍 | Chicago, Illinois # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/YJWIfygZ4O

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Here is the new UA Defensive Line Coach Stan Eggen Break down Keys’ film:

In the film room: @CoachEggenAZ on Shontrail Key. # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/SEJdoZlrSU

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Key is the 18th member of the 20s class in Arizona, including graduate transfers. He is the fourth defender to sign with the UA this cycle.

Kevin Sumlin wants to change the dimensions of Arizona’s Front Seven. The wild cats took a positive step in this direction on Wednesday morning.

The UA received an oral promise from the three-star defender Shontrail key, Key is listed at 6-7, 250 pounds.

145% ENGAGED #Beardown beardown🐻⬇️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/5a5FeGsqGa

– Shontrail Key (@ FashionTrail1) February 5, 2020

Key attends Morgan Park High School in Chicago. He also held an offer from Illinois.

Meanwhile, Arizona announced the addition of a three-star offensive lineman Leif Magnuson, the 17th player to officially join the UA 2020 class (including graduation transfers).

🏈 | Leif Magnuson🏫 | Bethlehem Catholic📍 | Saskatoon, Canada # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Mc0d4rqxfx

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Here is the UA offensive coach Kyle DeVan Break down Magnuson’s film:

In the film room: @CoachDeVan about Leif Magnuson. # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/1JKtmrpKDd

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

The Arizona Wildcats were busy early on National Signing Day.

After adding Houston general purpose back Frank Brown Jr., the UA officially brought three-star cornerback Edric Whitley in the fold.

🏈 | Edric Whitley🏫 | Weiss High School📍 | Pflugerville, Texas # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/c1aEdM0TV7

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Whitley had been signed up to the UNLV and visited Ole Miss over the weekend. But Arizona was able to reach the fast corner of Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas, two days after losing the three-star DB Alphonse Oywak to Washington State.

Arizona lists Whitley at 5-11, 170. He shows a lot of speed in his senior film:

🎥 Edric Whitley 🎥 pic.twitter.com/x1DkEYDKmc

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, three-star Lineman offensive Leif Manguson has signed his letter of intent.

Magnuson attends Bethlehem Catholic High School in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He is the third O-Lineman to sign with the UA in 2020.

It’s finally here !! # NSD20 Proud to be part of the @ArizonaFBall Family and @ pac12 for the next 4️⃣ years. Thanks to @CoachDeVan @CoachSumlin and the entire Wildcat program # Block🅰️2🅰️0️⃣ and thanks to my family for all their love and support #Tucson bound ☀️ 🌵🐻🔽 pic.twitter.com/CUsu3jXHHf

– Leif Magnuson (@LeifMags) February 5, 2020

“There’s always one or two that might surprise you either way,” said the Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said the National Signing Day.

The Wildcats benefited from a pleasant surprise on Wednesday morning at the three-star cornerback Edric Whitley announced that it is committed to the UA.

#AGTG commits … pic.twitter.com/u7hL5ITNiZ

– 🍝 (@Edric_Whitley) February 5, 2020

Whitley, who is from Pflugerville, Texas, near Austin, was committed to the UNLV. He also held offers from Miami and Ole Miss and visited the latter over the weekend.

Whitley’s engagement comes two days after Arizona lost the cornerback Alphonse Oywakwho instead signs with the state of Washington.

Whitley is the 65th cornerback in the country and, according to 247Sports composite ratings, the 103rd best player from Texas.

Three-star all-purpose back Frank Brown Jr, of Houston was the first candidate to join the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday and signed with the UA at a ceremony at Sterling Aviation High School.

Brown is the top-rated prospect in Arizona class 2020 according to the 247Sports composite ranking, in which he is ranked the country’s No. 11 all-rounder.

🏈 | Frank Brown Jr.🏫 | Sterling High School📍 | Houston, Texas # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/3r537Shr0a

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Brown had an outstanding senior season at Sterling, hurrying for 848 yards, getting 42 passes for 1,104 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns. It had an average range of 18.8 meters per scrimmage touch.

Brown is the 15th player to join Arizona 2020 class, including two graduate transfers. Here’s UA’s assistant coach Theron Aych Discussion about the latest wildcat:

In the movie room: @coachtheronaych on Frank Brown Jr. # BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/6HxXoC4QBG

– Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 5, 2020

Brown kept his promise despite the recent departure of the Arizona Running Backs Coach DeMarco Murray, Brown also declined to visit Baylor over the weekend.

The Arizona Wildcats still have a lot to do.

Some of the fruits of their labor are being unveiled today – the old school National Signing Day, which has supplemented the early signing period in December but remains important to the United Arab Emirates and numerous programs across the country.

Arizona starts the day with room for improvement, to say the least. According to 247Sports and Rivals, the 2020 class of Wildcats takes last place in the Pac-12.

The UA is expected to add up to six players this week. Names to be monitored are:

RB Frank Brown *

* DL Shontrail key

OIL Leif Magnuson *

* LB Derick grief *

* DE Paris Shand

LB Jabar triplet *

* LB Eddie Watkins

(* -verbally committed to Arizona)

In the meantime, here are the players Arizona added before today:

EARLY SIGNATURE (12)

OIL Josh Baker (6-3, 280)

(6-3, 280) CB Khary Crump Jr , (5-11, 175)

, (5-11, 175) OIL Woody Jean (6-4, 285)

(6-4, 285) RB Jalen John (5-11, 210)

(5-11, 210) K Tyler Loop (6-0, 160)

(6-0, 160) TE Stacey Marshall (6-5, 240)

(6-5, 240) WR Dyelan Miller (6-2, 190)

(6-2, 190) WR Roberto Miranda (6-2, 220)

(6-2, 220) QB Will Plummer (6-2, 205)

(6-2, 205) DE Rain terry (6-4, 250)

(6-4, 250) DE Dion Wilson Jr , (6-4, 256)

, (6-4, 256) WR Majon Wright (6-2, 197)

FINAL TRANSFER (2)