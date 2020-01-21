National sport is facing uncertainty for several packers who will soon become free agents

GREEN BAY – When Blake Martinez emptied his locker on Monday afternoon, perhaps permanently, he was able to control his emotions better than about 16 hours earlier in the locker room of the Levi Stadium.

The pain of Green Bay Packers’ defeat at Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers (37:20) – and the bad fact that he might have taken off his green, gold, and white # 50 jersey for the last time – had hit the veteran hard in the linebacker. Then the tears came to his eyes.

But there was no crying while cleaning up the lockers at Lambeau Field on Monday, only the approval of Martinez and a number of other veterans that there will be uncertainty in the coming weeks and months before the new league year begins on March 18 Free agent negotiation window opens two days earlier.

“From that point of view, it was a difficult year to understand that it could be my last with the Packers,” said Martinez when asked how emotional he was after the game. “I invested a lot in this year, whether it was the off-season, OTAs, autumn camps – everything. It was a great group of people to be part of. It was a special year for me. I’ll consider it one of the funniest years I’ve had on a soccer team and then the uncertainty of what’s going to happen next. “

When asked whether the Packers, be it coach Matt LaFleur or general manager Brian Gutekunst, had given him an indication of how interested the club was in bringing him back, Martinez replied, “Not really. I spoke to my agent this morning. It is waiting. We’ll see what comes out in the next few weeks, and we’ll have more answers later. At the moment it’s about getting the body in order and being ready for everything that lies ahead. “

Martinez was not alone. He is one of 15 future free players, including three of the four players from the 2010 team who won the Super Bowl XLV and who were in the squad in 2019: Right Tackle Bryan Bulaga, Kicker Mason Crosby and Cornerback Tramon Williams. If all three left, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be the last man on this championship team.

“It’s something I can think about and look back on, no matter what happens out of season. I have to say that I have to play with one of the best quarterbacks, one of the best players. to play in that league, ”Bulaga, Packers’ first round 2010 pick, who was the youngest player in league history to start a Super Bowl, said about playing with Rodgers.

“I was allowed to play with him and set up crazy numbers with him and was involved in many of his successes. This is something that I will cherish forever. Not everyone can play with such people. It is very special. I also appreciate the friendship and relationship that I have built up with him outside of the field.

“I don’t know that outsiders really see and talk to him, except about football, but getting to know him – probably not so much my beginner year; I think it was a bit like” Stay away from me, beginner “- but it was was fun going through the years and spending a lot of time with him. “

Bulaga was a lot of fun this year. He fought multiple injuries (fingers, knees, concussion, illness) but none other than the three end-of-season injuries (a hip injury in 2012 and broken ACLs in 2013 and 2017) that he had previously suffered. Bulaga started up on one of the 18 Packers games and had the best season of his career in the last year of the five year period. In March 2015, he signed a $ 33.75 million contract the last time he reached the Free Agency.

“I think we will do it the way we did last time we had a free hand or came in that time,” said Bulaga. “Lets see what happens.”

At 35-year-old Crosby, the Packers have one of the best veteran kickers in the league and one that leaves the statistically best season of his 13-year career behind. After challenger Sam Ficken was defeated in the training camp – despite the distraction of Crosby’s wife Molly, who was diagnosed with a cancerous lung tumor on the eve of the camp – 22 of 24 field goal attempts (a career attempt) were made in round six in 2007. best success rate of 91.7%) and 46 of 47 extra points, including playoffs.

“(I) didn’t really think about it,” said Crosby when asked what came next. “We will go through this process here over the next few weeks and see where the chips fall. I’ve been here for 13 years and have had a great relationship with this organization and everyone above. I’m hopeful. It’s hard when the season ends and all of these things become real with the family. You have to work through all of this.

“I was lucky enough to have a few contracts here. I’ve never met a free agency before. We’ll see if that happens again. I’m optimistic that at least we’ll have the talks and hopefully try to get something done.”

The Packers’ other free players include Marcedes Lewis, full-back Kyler Fackrell, long-range defender Geronimo Allison, central defender Danny Vitale, returnee Tyler Ervin, central defender BJ Goodson, defender Will Redmond, long-range defender Ryan Grant, security Ibraheim Campbell, pack Jason Spriggs and tackle Jared Veldheer.

Veldheer, who withdrew from the New England Patriots in the off-season but then changed his mind at the end of November and ended up with the Packers, proved to be a valuable addition to the late season and important support for Bulaga. He told reporters on Monday that he hadn’t decided whether to play in 2020.

Lewis has now decided – and he wants to play a 15th NFL season and a third in Green Bay. Since Rodgers praised Lewis’ selflessness in accepting his role and insisted that his locker room leadership was crucial for the team to achieve his regular season’s 13-3 record and # 2 in the playoffs, Lewis would be certainly a cheap luxury. He played this season with a $ 2.1 million one-year deal and got 17 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown (including playoffs) after being abused by the previous coaching staff in 2018 as a mere blockade.

“To be honest, I felt mentally and physically like I was in a really good place this year,” said Lewis. “At 35, I felt better every day. My repetitions increased towards half the season (per game) until the mid-1930s.

“I would love to come back. When I wake up in the morning I still love it. I really think physically (the ability) would mentally go as far as I want to come back and play. Physically I was in the best shape I’ve ever been in in my life and I knew I was older in the tooth. It must be so. There was no game in which I felt I was at a disadvantage.

“I was in Jacksonville for 12 years and I was in some good and some less good teams. Even the not so good teams, the locker room is one thing you miss about it. It’s crazy that it had to end this way (with the defeat against the 49ers), especially for the young people, to get an impression of the playoffs and understand that this doesn’t happen often. It was my third time in the playoffs, the second time in the championship game, and I just finished my 14th year.

“This league is very good. There is no place for too many mistakes. It is what it is. You have seen the growth and take it into the next year. “

