national-strawberry-day:-how-strawberries-help-florida-economy

PLANT CITY, Fla (WFLA) – National Strawberry Day is Thursday, and it’s a day for Floridians to celebrate in a big way.
As Florida residents prepare for the 72nd year of the Strawberry Festival to begin this weekend in Plant City, now is a better time than ever to learn a little bit more about Florida’s thriving strawberry industry.
With the second-highest strawberry production in the country – just after California – Florida has more than 8,000 acres of strawberry fields, according to the Florida Strawberry Growers Association.
Plant City is known as the “Winter Strawberry Capital of the World” because it grows more than three-quarters of the country’s winter strawberries.
Florida’s strawberry season runs from Thanksgiving to the end of March, which is when strawberries are least expensive.
According to a state agricultural overview, the value of Florida’s strawberry production in 2018 was $281,750,000.
The University of Illinois says 94 percent of United States households consume strawberries, which provide Vitamin C. Nationally, Americans eat 3.4 pounds per person of fresh strawberries a year, according to the USDA.
You can learn more about this year’s 11-day Strawberry Festival celebration here.
