National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report on fatal helicopter crash in Kobe Bryant

The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others showed no outward signs of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the others died in the January 27 accident in Calabasas, California.

The group was on their way to a women’s basketball tournament at their Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and played in the tournament.

A new witness photo of the accident site published by the NTSB.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including the role played by the thick fog, and a final report is not expected for at least a year.

A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter was flying forward and down through the fog before crashing directly into the hillside. The witness said he saw the helicopter for 1 to 2 seconds before hitting the hill. The helicopter’s instrument panel was destroyed in the accident and most of the aircraft were moved, according to the NTSB investigation update. The flight controls were broken and damaged by fire.

Investigators believe that since a tree branch at the accident site was cut, it appears that the engines have been running and that the rotors have been spinning at impact.

Still image of a security video showing the helicopter flying in the clouds before the crash.

Friday’s report was purely informative and did not contain any conclusions as to the cause of the accident. The death of the victims was judged as an accident by blunt trauma, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

Ara Zobayan was the chief pilot of Island Express Helicopters and logged more than 8,200 hours of flight time. He was also certified to fly only with instruments – a more difficult qualification to achieve which allows pilots to fly at night and through the clouds – and was a pilot for other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The last 50-year-old pilot flight test included inadvertent flight training in poor weather conditions. He explained how to recover if the plane’s nose was pointed too high or down, and what to do if the helicopter tilts to one side severely. The pilot obtained satisfactory marks during the examination, which took place in May 2018.

The dead have rocked Los Angeles and the world of sports, with memorials covering the city and tributes to the Super Bowl and other games.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center.

A public memorial for Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center. The arena is where Bryant has played for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 24/2 is the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 jersey worn by Gianna.

The aircraft did not have a device called the Terrain Detection and Warning System, which signals when an aircraft is likely to touch the ground.

The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. US Senator Dianne Feinstein and US representative Brad Sherman, both Democrats from California, asked the FAA to mandate the devices in the aftermath of the tragedy.

It is not clear if the alert system would have prevented the crash. The helicopter was also not required to have a black box.

A public memorial to Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Friends of Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton were also killed in the accident.

