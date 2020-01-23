NationalHugDay made us all reflect on the best hugs in the history of television and cinema

Yesterday was “National Pregnancy Day” and if the fact that the day itself gives you the warm and the vague or causes your fear of your intruder, made many of us think back to some of the best hugs, it had. Some people are natural hugs, and God blesses these people because I’m not one of them. But it’s a skill that needs to be recognized and envied, especially at #NationalHugDay.

Some on Twitter have had a great time coming up with examples of some of the most memorable screen hugs of all time for #NationalHugDay – classic BFF hugs, hugs, romantic hugs, hugs and goodbye and maybe my favorite: hugs.

Here are some examples of hugs from film and television that will go down in history.

This hug from Inside Out that made us want to call our parents like right away

This Star Wars star hug was so raw

This epic Michael Scott was embraced by the Office that made us all want a Michael Scott

This big, squishy, ​​envious Baymax hug from Big Hero 6

This embrace of the unthinkable that was probably the most realistic moment of the whole movie

This Super Stitchy hug from Lilo & Stitch that made us all want a foreign puppy, or I guess a regular puppy is ok

This classic Chandler and Joey embrace

This embrace from The Notebook that gave us all sorts of unrealistic expectations of love, but it’s fine

This other hug from The Notebook I’m not sure can be described as a hug, but it’s also nice

This epic Golden Girls hug

This creepy thorn of Voldemort that left us was shaken

And this cute AF Hermione embraces what she does about it

Matt Damon + Robin Williams embraces the goodwill that has given us so many senses

That embrace lost in the translation that defied the convention

And this hug ET and omg I’m legit waving right now