Nation’s 1st African-American pot store owner complains: “We still need more ownership of black and brown people”

After serving in the US Navy and then working in marketing and sales for Fortune 100 companies – followed by managing political campaigns – Wanda James had no idea that the cannabis industry would leave its mark.

But it was. She entered the annals of black history as a co-founder of the first African cannabis pharmacy owned by the nation, Simply Pure Dispensary, in Denver, which she launched with her husband in 2010.

On Saturday she plays the very first Cannabis Resource Fair in Chicago.

“I am not proud to be the first in 2019. Things like” first “and” only “just motivate me to open the locks. I mean, it shouldn’t be like that, “said James, who was named by High Times magazine in 2018 as one of the 100 most influential people in Cannabis.

“But if it’s something that gets people talking, and if it tells me the story of how the cannabis industry is built on the backs of black and brown people, if that’s what it takes to get people talking about problems with social equality in the cannabis space right now – the fact that we don’t have cannabis possession – then it gives many opportunities. ”

James, 56, will be “In Conversation” with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago), who sponsored the Cannabis Regulation & Tax Act at the Illinois House, from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the fair, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana through a vote on November 6, 2012. It came into effect on January 1, 2014 in Colorado. Illinois became the 11th state to allow it on January 1.

James’ way to the cannabis room was through a variety of careers for both she and her husband, Scott Durrah, a former US Navy and chef.

James was born in Seattle, but with a father with the US Air Force she grew up abroad. She studied military sciences at the University of Colorado and then spent four years with the Integrated Undersea Surveillance System of the Navy.

She moved to L.A. and spent several years in American business, before meeting Durrah in 1993. At the end of the 90s, she went into politics, led various election campaigns, and walked to the US Congress herself, albeit without success.

In the 2000s, she saw communications for politicians and groups manage for goals she believed in: in 2007, she served on the National Finance Committee of former President Barack Obama.

Having operated five restaurants in the course of the years, they saw a business opportunity as the debate on legalizing medical marijuana, its decriminalization, and its role in mass confinement emerged. But it wasn’t just the business opportunity that attracted them.

“In 1999 I heard that my younger brother had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Texas for four ounces. He picked cotton for four years before being released on conditional release. And what I’ve learned is that 800,000 people are arrested annually for simple possession – 85 percent of them black and brown boys between the ages of 17 and 24, “James said.

“It is because of a privatized prison system. This is America’s new slave platform. I got very angry and felt very strongly about opening a pharmacy and giving it a political twist with a black face on it. We wanted this highlight injustice, “she said.

In 2010 she opened Simply Pure Edibles. In 2015, newly licensed for recreational marijuana, they opened Simply Pure Dispensary. In 2016 they opened their first growing location. In the same year, James was named one of the 50 most important women in the cannabis industry by the Cannabis Business Executive.

Last year the couple, which could be seen everywhere, opened from the BBC to “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”, a second cultivation facility and a new medical marijuana pharmacy.

James sympathizes with the Chicago controversy over the lack of colored people among the first licensees. She says it’s a natural by-product of people with color coming in late – not exposed to opportunities when medicinal marijuana became legal.

“The unfortunate thing is that if you are not involved in medical marijuana, the market for adult use is harder to get into,” James said.

“A medical marijuana pharmacy might cost around $ 200,000; an adult pharmacy, from $ 2 million to $ 20 million. So what you see now in Illinois and Chicago are those adult licenses that go to medical pharmacy owners, “she said. “Getting involved early is important, but we still need to be more owner of black and brown people.”