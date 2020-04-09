Nation’s No. 8 RB Lovasea Carroll makes his college decision

It seems like all of this “Stay Home” stuff has been doing a number of the Georgia football recruiting class. Georgia picked up a homegrown commitment on Wednesday in Micah Morris. Lovasea Carroll was definitely paying attention.

He committed to Georgia the very next day. The Warren County resident plays his football for boarding school power IMG Academy in Florida, but he has grown up at the state of Georgia.

He’s staying home, too. Warren is just north of the Augusta area. It is a short drive for his folks to come see his use his blistering speed in the backfield at Georgia.

Carroll became the sixth homegrown Bulldog from the state of Georgia in the 2021 class with his commitment decision on Thursday. The 4-star RB committed to Georgia from his social media account.

Please Respect🙏🏾💯 #GoDawgs🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/kGxjk3qMHv

— Lovasea Carroll (@LovaseaC) April 9, 2020

The former South Carolina commitment had 57 carries for 571 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 for IMG Academy. He had 143 carries for 1446 yards and 19 scores playing for Warren County in 2018.

He’s averaged 10 yards per carry across both of his last two seasons.

It was interesting to see that Carroll plans to still take all five of his official visits from that commitment tweet.

Carroll’s decision now moves Georgia to No. 8 nationally for 2021 on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings for 2021. The back-to-back decisions from Morris and Carroll have moved the Bulldogs up eight slots from the No. 16 position it held earlier this week.

His first name will be one for DawgNation to get to know. The phonetics go “Lo-Vah-See-Yea” with that. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising senior brings pure track speed to the 2021 class. He’s been timed at below 11 seconds in the 100 meters dating back to this freshman year at Warren County.

He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 RB for the 2021 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings. That slots him at No. 122 overall for this class.