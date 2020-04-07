Nationwide coronavirus test backlog leaves tens of thousands of “continuous worries”

Jericka Duncan of CBS News reports that tens of thousands of coronavirus tests are still pending as the nationwide backlog is affecting hospitals and healthcare facilities. Quest Diagnostics has told CBS News that Mike Hoffer of Michigan has been working to clear 80,000 tests, even though his family had been waiting more than a week for final results. I tell you.

“I think you want to know what is happening in your body and what you may be facing, even further,” Hoffer told CBS News .

His wife, Lisa Hoffer, described the stressful eight days before the diagnosis.

“You are in this constant concern, is he going to wake up in the morning? Is he going to wake up at midnight?” She said.

She added that she wondered if the lack of information had exposed her family and friends to them and did not know how to proceed. “Not only can I get an answer, but I can’t answer my employers, friends, family, or those I met a few weeks ago,” she said.

A Ministry of Health and Welfare inspector general announced a survey of hospital managers on Monday, saying that delayed testing could lead to waste of valuable resources. Dr. Jeff Baird, Deputy Chair of Laboratory Medicine at UW Medicine in Seattle, says tests have enabled the availability of hospital beds and personal protective equipment.

“In lab tests, the delivery time is PPE,” he said. “Patients who are hospitalized or evaluated in an emergency room or clinic need to be treated as if they had all patients on admission. The PPE standard can then be relaxed.”

Baird argued that in-house testing at the hospital yielded results within hours, and that the necessary resources could be allocated accurately.

However, Washington State Hospital is much more exceptional than the standard. In California, more than 14,000 people are waiting for COVID-19 test results from private and public labs. Many other states have not yet reported certain raw figures.

Inspired by various data discrepancies, the COVID tracking project aims to centralize all national information in one place.

“If you are part of the country’s response to this epidemic, you feel like you are borrowing from the transparency of the country,” said Alexis Madrigal, co-founder of the project. “They need not be perfect, but they need transparency, honesty, and openness.”

Quest Diagnostics said that the test backlog it was dealing with was primarily due to demand exceeding capacity. The company has told CBS News that it has increased the number of labs used to conduct COVID-19 tests from one lab on the week of March 9 to 12 labs by the end of March. The quest is currently reporting an average travel time of 1-3 days.

Another national lab, LabCorp, told CBS News that it was able to clear the COVID-19 test backlog as of Sunday. According to the company, results are available in 4-5 days.

LabCorp and Quest have reportedly performed more than one million tests nationwide.

