Nationwide flame festivals for Paralympics begin on August 13 before the season

The first flames of the Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo will be lit in advance of the torch relay on August 13 in over 140 municipalities in 28 prefectures, the organizing committee announced on Thursday.

The first wave of flame festivals will take place in 43 of the 47 prefectures by August 17. The flames, which are lit in different ways by each prefecture, visit schools, hospitals, attractions, and facilities related to the Paralympics before holding their respective ceremonies.

The rest of the festivals and the torch relay will take place from August 18 to 25 in Shizuoka, Chiba, Saitama and Tokyo – all host Paralympic events.

Over 700 communities across the country will participate in the festivals to symbolize the theme of the organizer of an inclusive society and to increase public interest and pre-game support.

“The Paralympic Torch Relay emphasizes diversity and character,” said Torch Relay Director Teruhiko Okada. “It is a great process to collect flames that are lit in different ways to a sacred flame.”

In contrast to the Olympic flame, the Paralympic flame can be lit in several places and brought together before the opening ceremony.

The manner in which the flames are set to ignite in spring is up to each prefecture. All cities and villages take part in fifteen prefectures.

The organizers demonstrated methods ranging from “concentrating sunlight reflected from the water of an underground lake in one of Japan’s famous limestone caves” to traditional methods such as the use of flint.

The city of Rikuzentakata, where the largest number of deaths and missing people in the northeastern Iwate Prefecture following the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, will light its flame on a gas lamp reminding of the victims.

In Oita, the prefecture’s flames are collected at Japan Sun Industries in Beppu, a facility of the late doctor and “father of the Japanese Paralympics” Yutaka Nakamura, who played a key role in hosting the 1964 Tokyo Paralympics.

Flames are also lit at the special schools in Gunma and Ishikawa and in the M-Wave ice arena, a venue for the 1998 Paralympic Winter Games in Nagano.

Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa and the famous red brick warehouse district in Yokohama are also historic venues for the festivals.

The Paralympic Torch Relay starts in Shizuoka on August 18, before moving to Chiba on August 19, Saitama on August 20, and Tokyo on August 21. The spiritual birthplace of the Paralympic Movement is fused into a single flame.

The relay, in which a total of around 1,000 runners will take part, will continue in the capital before the journey ends with the opening ceremony on August 25.