White Household countrywide safety adviser Robert O’Brien was rapid to accept the plan that Russia is attempting to aid Senator Bernie Sanders win the presidency, even as he rejected stories on intelligence that Russia is also hoping to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.

In a transcript from his job interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, O’Brien was asked “how is Russia interfering in the 2020 election?”

“Well, there are these reports that they want Bernie Sanders to get elected president,” O’Brien said in a one particular-sided solution. “That’s no shock. He honeymooned in Moscow. President Trump has rebuilt the American armed forces to an extent we haven’t witnessed considering the fact that Ronald Reagan. So, I really don’t consider it is any surprise that Russia or China or Iran would want anyone other than President Trump.”

Immediately after O’Brien was completed, Stephanopoulos pointed out the stories saying Property lawmakers have been warned past 7 days by intelligence officials that Russia is also making an attempt to meddle with the election again to bolster Trump’s probabilities of re-election. When asked if he has witnessed any of the evaluation about that, O’Brien answered “I have not seen any intelligence that Russia is carrying out nearly anything to try to get President Trump reelected.”

“I’ve witnessed the reports from that briefing at the Intel Committee. I wasn’t there, but I have noticed no intelligence that suggests that. I’ve also listened to that from the briefers that which is not what they meant the tale to be,” O’Brien ongoing. “We’ve been quite tough on Russia and we’ve been wonderful on election stability. So I assume it’s a non-tale.”

The job interview went on with Stephanopoulos grilling O’Brien about irrespective of whether he thinks election stability official Shelby Pierson was “not telling the truth” the reality when she briefed Congress. This also gravitated about queries of whether or not O’Brien has observed the intelligence that Russia was attempting to hack the Burisma fuel company, but Stephanopoulos mainly remained centered on whether O’Brien has viewed “absolutely no intel evaluation from the intelligence community” showing Russia’s choice for Trump.

